The master of Kingsclere House was overcome with emotion after seeing the Juddmonte-owned mare gallop to victory in Saturday's £2million Group 1, beating Calandagan and Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini in the process.

She is reported to have come out of the race fit and well, with Balding still basking in the glow of what he considered the biggest moment in his career.

“There was a great atmosphere on the track and the increased prize money drew an international field – that’s so important for the race," Balding said on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday show. "We grew up with it being the main focus of the summer really, all the best horses around Europe running in the King George, and it’s lovely to think that it’s going to get back to that status again."

Asked whether he can you think of a race he'd enjoyed as much as Saturday's, Balding replied: "No. To me that was the absolute pinnacle of what we’ve achieved since we started in 2003 and it was the most special moment we’ve had.”

As for Kalpana, the daughter of Study Of Man was feeling fresh, well and seemingly proud of the achievement 24 hours on from her Saturday heroics.

“She’s great and jogged up well," said Balding. "She’s eaten up overnight so is none the worse.

“I think she’s got an idea she achieved something special yesterday."