Andrea Atzeni keen to build on successful first stint in Hong Kong

There is a two-month summer break in the Hong Kong calendar and after some well-earned down-time, the Sardinian was back in the town he once called home to tune-up for his impending return to the Far East.

It was somewhat fitting that 12 months on from waving goodbye to British racing with a victory aboard Lezoo in the Hopeful Stakes, he once more ventured into the July course winner’s enclosure during his two-day busman’s holiday.

However, the victory was not enough to convince Atzeni to extend his UK stay, having no regrets about his decision to pack his bags for pastures new, and determined to build on a successful first year in Hong Kong, which saw him ride 48 winners and finish fourth in the jockeys’ championship.

“It’s a yearly contract and I’ll try to stay in Hong Kong as long as I can, but England has been home to me for 17 years, so it is always nice to come back here,” said Atzeni after guiding Richard Spencer’s Run Boy Run to victory.

“I’ve really enjoyed Hong Kong. I didn’t really know what to expect because it was new to me and it’s a different way of life.

“It definitely improves you tactically as a jockey, as you need to be very tactically aware, and the club is brilliant and the prize-money is unbelievable. It’s a no-brainer for any jockey at any stage of their career to up sticks to Hong Kong.

“I managed to adapt to it and I had to – if I wanted to stay there for a long time, I had to adapt to their style of racing as quick as I could and try to get some results quickly, and it worked out quite nicely.

“Although I have been there for a full season, time went quite quickly, like anything does when things are going well and you are enjoying it.”