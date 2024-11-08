Ancient Wisdom bids for Bayern crown

A strong challenge from Britain will line up for the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern in Munich on Sunday.

Charlie Appleby’s Ancient Wisdom appears for the first time since landing the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket’s July meeting, having failed to make the line-up for the St Leger, while recent Champions Day third Tiffany runs for Sir Mark Prescott and David Menuisier is double-handed with Panthera and Oaks third War Chimes. Ancient Wisdom, who will be ridden by William Buick, won the Futurity Trophy on heavy ground at two and was second in the Dante on his reappearance, before finishing mid-division in the Derby. “We had this race pencilled in for Ancient Wisdom for some time, hoping that the ground would be on the soft side,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.