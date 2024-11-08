Ancient Wisdom bids for Bayern crown

A strong challenge from Britain will line up for the Grosser Allianz Preis von Bayern in Munich on Sunday.
Charlie Appleby’s Ancient Wisdom appears for the first time since landing the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket’s July meeting, having failed to make the line-up for the St Leger, while recent Champions Day third Tiffany runs for Sir Mark Prescott and David Menuisier is double-handed with Panthera and Oaks third War Chimes.
Ancient Wisdom, who will be ridden by William Buick, won the Futurity Trophy on heavy ground at two and was second in the Dante on his reappearance, before finishing mid-division in the Derby.
“We had this race pencilled in for Ancient Wisdom for some time, hoping that the ground would be on the soft side,” Appleby told www.godolphin.com.
“It’s a very competitive event and we are coming up against some solid older horses, so he needs to step forward from his Bahrain Trophy win.
The ground is the key with him and he stays a mile and a half well. He looks great and I can’t fault his preparation.”
Godolphin have a strong second string to their bow in what is the last Group One of the year in Europe by way of the Andre Fabre-trained Marquisat, whose last run was a fine third to King George winner Goliath and the ultra-consistent Hamish in a Group Two at ParisLongchamp.
Louise Benard of Godolphin said: “Marquisat is a consistent horse who has never disappointed us throughout his career. This end-of-season Group One fits well in his season and he should perform well.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.