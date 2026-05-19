AMO Racing insist no significant split from trainer Robson Aguiar

AMO Racing have issued a statement stressing there has been no significant split with trainer Robson Aguiar and his stable.
On Monday night TDN had the story that at least ten horses owned by Kia Joorabchian ’s operation had left the yard, the trainer telling the website: “Bull Shark, Ocean Club and Blixen Force are going to California, where they should win plenty of races, and What A Girl Wants, Force Noir and Blanc De Blanc are some of the horses who will go to Freemason Lodge.
"We still have horses that Amo own in partnerships, but the majority of the horses they own 100 per cent have been moved.
“We have had some great days with Amo Racing and I wish Kia all the best for Royal Ascot and for the future.”
Joorabchian was quick to respond, stressing there was no severing of ties with the trainer and on Tuesday an AMO Racing statement read: "There has been a great deal of speculation and exaggeration surrounding AMO Racing and Robson Aguiar in recent days, and we feel it’s important to clarify the position.
“The suggestion that there has been some major breakdown in the relationship has been blown completely out of context. AMO Racing currently has more than 50 horses with Robson and has supported and invested in him heavily from the very beginning.
“The support remains clear through the quality and depth of horses in his care, including Power Blue, an exciting Irish Guineas contender, Controlla, Edward Thatch, Bucanero Fuerte and many others, who allow Robson to continue competing at the highest level.
“It was jointly agreed that a number of AMO-owned horses would be moved to the USA and England. This was always the plan. This included horses requiring rehabilitation, breeding stock and horses whose future plans are better suited to different jurisdictions.
“These decisions were made in the best interests of the horses and as part of the normal management of a large international racing operation.
“Unfortunately, the situation has been misunderstood and, as is often the case, exaggerated in the press to create a negative narrative around what has been a highly successful partnership.
“AMO Racing remains committed to acting in the best interests of its horses, its team and its partners. We are proud of the success achieved with Robson and remain focused on continuing to compete at the highest level.”
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