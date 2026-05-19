AMO Racing insist no significant split from trainer Robson Aguiar

On Monday night TDN had the story that at least ten horses owned by Kia Joorabchian ’s operation had left the yard, the trainer telling the website: “Bull Shark, Ocean Club and Blixen Force are going to California, where they should win plenty of races, and What A Girl Wants, Force Noir and Blanc De Blanc are some of the horses who will go to Freemason Lodge.

"We still have horses that Amo own in partnerships, but the majority of the horses they own 100 per cent have been moved.

“We have had some great days with Amo Racing and I wish Kia all the best for Royal Ascot and for the future.”

Joorabchian was quick to respond, stressing there was no severing of ties with the trainer and on Tuesday an AMO Racing statement read: "There has been a great deal of speculation and exaggeration surrounding AMO Racing and Robson Aguiar in recent days, and we feel it’s important to clarify the position.