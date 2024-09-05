John Ingles looks at what's proving a notable season of success for two-year-olds bought at this year's breeze-up sales.

Striking debut from Amo filliy The newcomers' race for two-year-old fillies at Lingfield on Thursday had a most impressive winner in Cathedral, trained by Ralph Beckett for Amo Racing. All the rage in the betting beforehand despite the field of unknown quantities, she duly landed the odds in the manner of a very promising two-year-old, sprinting clear once quickening into the lead and going on to win by just over four lengths, entering the 1000 Guineas betting and earning Timeform’s 'large P' symbol for horses expected to make above average improvement.

'Should think so too' might be the reaction of many on seeing the filly’s eye-watering price-tag of €800,000. That’s partly down to her pedigree as she’s a Too Darn Hot half-sister to three winners, including the useful pair Tolstoy, winner of four handicaps this summer, and three-year-old Firebird, beaten a head in last week’s Group 3 Balloygan Stakes at Naas. Moreover, Cathedral’s unraced dam by Frankel is closely related to her stable’s very smart middle-distance filly Bluestocking, winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes and second in the King George this year. Cathedral’s breeding is only a part of the story, though, as her big-money purchase came in May at the Arqana Breeze-Up at Deauville when she evidently showed much the same dash as she did at Lingfield this week. Robson Aguiar, bidding on Amo Racing’s behalf, confirmed as much at the time, adding "I think she has all the qualities to run in the Classics." Cathedral had previously changed hands for 110,000 guineas as a yearling last October. Cathedral is just the latest among several very expensive breeze-up purchases to make their mark this season. While she fetched the joint-highest price by a filly at that sale, she wasn’t Amo’s most expensive buy. That honour went to a colt by City Of Troy’s sire Justify and out of a sister to 2000 Guineas winner Churchill who had fetched $135,000 as a yearling. With a pedigree like that, Coolmore were understandably keen bidders too but it was Amo who came out on top again, this time with Alex Elliott making the successful bid of a million euros. Named Angelo Buonarroti, the imposing colt shaped with plenty of promise given he faced a stiff task on his debut in the Coventry Stakes and, a couple of months later having been switched to join Cathedral at Beckett’s yard, he won the season’s most valuable event of its kind, the Convivial Maiden at York last month, in the manner of a potentially smart colt. He’s well entered up this autumn. Court remains a work in progress It was another son of Justify who topped the Arqana sale, and this time it was Godolphin who saw off Coolmore to secure a colt who is out of a sister to the Racing Post Trophy runner-up Johann Strauss. Subsequently named Ruling Court, he broke the European record for a breeze-up purchase when selling for €2.3 million, having been bought for just $150,000 as a yearling. The vendors were Oak Tree Farm, the operation run by former jump jockey Norman Williamson and wife Janet, from whom Godolphin had previously bought Native Trail (a 210,000 guineas breeze-up buy), winner of the Irish 2000 Guineas after an unbeaten two-year-old campaign.

Ruling Court skipped clear of his Sandown rivals on debut

Making his debut for Charlie Appleby at Sandown in July, Ruling Court could hardly have created a better first impression, sprinting clear to land very short odds by five and a half lengths. As a result, Ruling Court started the even-money favourite for the Acomb Stakes at York and, while only third, showed improvement but didn’t look as mature as winner The Lion In Winter. He’s a useful-looking colt with scope, though, and remains a smart prospect. Given the success of this trio, it may well be worth looking out for the other filly who fetched €800,000 at the Arqana Breeze-Up. Also by Justify, it was Alex Elliott who made the winning bid for her too, though this time acting on behalf of Coolmore. She has much more of a three-year-old/middle-distance pedigree, though, as she’s out of the very smart French-trained mare Sarah Lynx whose wins included the Canadian International. Wathnan enjoying their Share of breeze-up success Another expensive graduate from the Deauville sale to have made his mark at a high level already is Shareholder, bought for €460,000 on behalf of Wathnan Racing. He too was strongly fancied to make a winning debut and, less than a month after going through the ring, overcame greenness to win the Two-Year-Old Trophy at Beverley for Karl Burke before following up just 12 days later in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Disappointing in the Prix Morny on his latest start, Shareholder is one of just two runners in Britain this year for his American sire Not This Time, a son of Giant’s Causeway and runner-up in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Among others on Wathnan’s shopping list at the same sale were Realign, a €550,000 son of Blue Point who has been placed in both his starts for William Haggas, including when third behind Angelo Buonarroti at York last time, and Dropshot, a son of New Bay bought for €350,000, second for Francis-Henri Graffard in a newcomers race at Longchamp last weekend.

Aesterius wins at Sandown