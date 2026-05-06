She’s 7/2 from 6s for the Oaks with Paddy Power and Sky Bet, I’m The One, out to 6/1.

The more experienced winner tracked front-running stablemate Sugar Island and showed the best turn of foot when the gap opened to win snugly.

The runner-up showed signs of greenness when the tempo increased three furlongs out and made her challenge widest of all down the home straight.

She replaced I’m The One at the top of the ante-post market for the Epsom Classic after beating her rival by two lengths on the Roodee.

The winning rider told ITV Racing: “I was very happy with her. She’s a fine, big filly by Camelot from a family we know well. She was well suited by the step up in trip today, handled the track and handled the ground and has done everything right.

“She’ll be a nice filly for the rest of the year. That will have done her good today, she’ll have learned plenty and enjoyed herself.”

Paul Smith, representing the winning owners, said: "We're very happy with her and Ryan was delighted. She did everything right and is a beautiful specimen. She hit the line well, travelled well, got the trip well and we couldn't be more happy.

"She'll probably go straight to the Oaks now. The trip was always going to be in her favour, it's on the pedigree page, and we look forward to Epsom very much now."

William Buick said of I'm The One: "She blew the last bend slightly which is costly around here as we all know. But I think everybody is happy with what she did there. The winner was well-touted before the race and I think it might prove quite a good edition of the race.

"She's learned plenty and it can be a challenging place for horses who are inexperienced but ultimately it does them good."

Betfred Oaks betting - latest Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices

7/2 Amelia Earhart, 6 I’m The One, 8 Diamond Necklace, 10 Abashiri, 14 Behrayna, Felicitas, Venetian Lace, 16 Drop Dead Gorgeous, My Ophelia, Precise, 20 Earth Shot, Thundering On, 25 A La Prochaine, Eretria, Evolutionist, Legacy Link, 40 bar