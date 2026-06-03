Amelia Earhart heads nine in Oaks field as stablemate Precise not declared

Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Precise, the leading two-year-old from last season, was being considered for a major step up in trip but now seems likely to be held back for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot by trainer Aidan O'Brien, who will reply principally on Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart.

She's joined in the Oaks field by stablemates Cameo and Sugar Island, while there is further Irish interest courtesy of Joseph O'Brien's well-fancied runner, Thundering On.

Legacy Link lines up in the colours of Juddmonte for trainers John & Thady Gosden, while Ralph Beckett has declared three in the shape of A La Prochaine, K Sarra and On Message.

Charlie Johnston has been making all the right noises about Venetian Lace and she too remains in contention for the North Yorkshire handler.