Ambiente Friendly team buzzing after gallop on July Course ahead of Juddmonte International

James Fanshawe reports Ambiente Friendly to be exactly where he wants him ahead of his re-match with Betfred Derby hero City Of Troy in the Juddmonte International York after impressing in a racecourse gallop.

The son of Gleneagles will bid to turn the tables on his conqueror from Epsom Downs when the two lock horns on the Knavesmire in the extended mile-and-a-quarter Group One contest, which is the highlight on the opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival on Wednesday week. Since their last clash the pair have enjoyed contrasting fortunes with City Of Troy adding the Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park to his C.V. while Ambiente Friendly has subsequently suffered another defeat after finishing third in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh. The Gredley Family-owned colt stepped up his preparations for his blockbuster clash with Aidan O'Brien's multiple Group One winner after being put through his paces at Newmarket's July Course on Tuesday morning. Covering a mile alongside a lead horse, Ambiente Friendly pulled effortlessly clear under jockey Robert Havlin during the closing stages of the exercise to leave Fanshawe excited about his chances on his return to action following a short break.

Ambiente Friendly after his work on the July Course on Tuesday morning

Fanshawe said: “We just worked him over mile this morning and he quickened up nicely so we are happy with how things have gone so far. “It was really important he had a break after Ireland. He did a nice bit of work this morning and looked to be in good form. “We didn’t necessarily have to come to a racecourse but we just wanted that little bit of ease on the ground. “I didn’t want to take him on the Watered Gallop, because that is where he breezed-up as a two year old. “I wanted to keep him relaxed so we decided to come up to the July Course and he looked to be really enjoying it. He was nice and relaxed and that is just what we wanted. “It was lovely ground out there and Andrew Morris (clerk of the course) and the team Newmarket have been really helpful in facilitating us.” Although Ambiente Friendly ran out a decisive winner of the Listed William Hill Lingfleld Derby Trial back in May his subsequent efforts in defeat in both the English and Irish Derby have prompted connections to make the decision to drop him back down in trip. And Fanshawe believes it is a move that will suit his stable flagbearer down to the ground. He added: “Everything from what we have been seeing in his races, and in his pedigree, suggests that this should suit him. “He won the Derby Trial at Lingfield over just shy of a mile and a half, but the last two runs have just implied that 10 furlongs should suit him really well. “It is going to be a tough race whatever turns up, but I’m looking forward to running him. “I’m enjoying it all and taking each step as it comes and hopefully we will get him there in one piece.”

Ambiente Friendly has a drink after his workout

Equally delighted with the workout was Group One winning rider Havlin, who will be making his third appearance aboard Ambiente Friendly next week. And like Fanshawe he shares the opinion that the drop back in distance will help unlock further improvement on the track. Havlin said: “He has done well for the freshen up and that was just what we wanted to see. He was nice and relaxed and he moved up through the gears really smartly and finished up strong at the line. “If you stop his last two races at the two furlong pole he is the only one still on the bridle. He is not short of speed and this trip should play to his strengths. “I think he is progressing and getting better. Even this morning he was just so professional about everything. He was so switched off and there was not a sweat mark on him. “He has run in the English and Irish Derby now and if he didn’t learn anything in either race you would be struggling, but he has taken a few things out of each of them and I think there is improvement to come.”