Ambiente Friendly heading to the Irish Derby

The James Fanshawe-trained colt shot to prominence with a startling performance in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

Ridden by Rab Havlin for the first time at Epsom, he travelled ominously well for much of the contest before a rejuvenated City Of Troy shot through on his inside and he came out a clear second best.

With Aidan O’Brien’s number one now heading for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown, co-owner Tim Gredley explained that Ambiente Friendly will tackle 12 furlongs once more against his own age group.

He said: “After the dust settled, we were very keen to keep him at a mile and a half and, as importantly, stay against his own age group. It was the only option really and I’m really looking forward to it and I think the race will suit him.

“We want to do what is right by the horse and the conditions of the Irish Derby seem a lot more favourable than going to the Eclipse.

“They came and won our Derby and for the sport, it only seems fair to go and have a go over there. We think the gradients of the Curragh and conditions of the race will suit, so that is why we have made the decision to go there.”