Amateur rider second to be disqualified for winning ride under whip rules

Wynne partnered Swift Tuttle to victory in the second division of the Go Racing In Yorkshire Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap at Doncaster on July 12.

In winning by a short head she was found to have used her whip eight times above the permitted number of six without giving her mount time to respond.

As a result Swift Tuttle, trained by Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero, was disqualified and Wynne suspended for 24 days, on two of which she will receive specialist coaching.

The only other winning jockey to have been disqualified under the revised whip rules was National Hunt rider Alex Edwards. Four non-winners have also been disqualified.

Dougie Costello was another jockey to be hit with a lengthy ban, 25 days, after breaking the rules for the fourth time in a six-month period. Eight of the 25 will be deferred and will only be triggered if he breaks the rules in the next six months.

