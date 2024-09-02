Amateur rider Lauren Keen-Hawkins in hospital after Worcester fall

Keen-Hawkins was partnering the Kim Bailey-trained Faerie Cutlass in the concluding two-and-a-half-mile handicap hurdle when they came down three flights from the finish.

In a statement on the Monday, the Injured Jockeys Fund said: “Amateur jockey Lauren Keen-Hawkins had a fall in the last race at Worcester Racecourse yesterday and was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

“Lauren has suffered a serious head injury and is now in Critical Care. Her parents and partner are with her and they kindly ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Keen-Hawkins rode Faerie Cutlass to finish second at Worcester in July, while she enjoyed a winner at Cheltenham aboard Dandy Dan at the track’s hunter chase night in April 2022.