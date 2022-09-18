Amateur rider Matt Brown celebrated a special success in front of his parents at Newmarket on Saturday after securing victory on The Menstone Gem in the Turners Amateur Jockeys’ Cambridgeshire.
Without a winner to his name in 761 days, the 27-year-old finally ended his lengthy search for a second taste of victory when leading home a one-two for North Yorkshire-based trainer Craig Lidster aboard the 28-1 chance in the concluding nine-furlong contest.
Despite having to wait more than two years for his second career success Brown, who works for dual purpose trainer Brian Ellison, never gave up hope that his turn to shine in the saddle would materialise once more given the right opportunity.
Brown, who is originally from York, said: “It is amazing and a dream come true. It’s been two years since my last winner so I’ve been waiting for it for a while. I had my first winner then Covid came.
“It has been a long time with no racing and it has been a case of getting myself going again. I actually work for Brian Ellison and he looks after me when he can but it is not easy finding horses for amateur races. We’ve hit the post with a couple.
“I know Craig as he does our two year-olds at Brian’s. It is great for him to give me a chance and I’m so grateful and so happy to give him a winner."
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Although delighted with the outcome of the result Brown admits that the original tactics he was supposed to adopt aboard the gelded son of Galileo Gold, who was also Lidster’s first course winner, quickly went from plan A to plan B on exiting the stalls.
He added: “It was the complete opposite of what I intended to do. I was supposed to drop him in and get cover as he is a bit quirky. Craig said he won’t do a lot in front so get him there last minute. He jumped and he ran away with me and I couldn’t really hold him.
“Craig said just kid him along and try keep him on the bridle as long as you can.
“To be fair to the horse he galloped all day and he was having a look around in front so I had to kid him along. He did it well in the end.”
While Brown’s mum and dad, Donna and Martin, had to watch his first win aboard Snookered at Catterick in August 2020 from the comfort of their own home he was pleased they were able to make the journey down from York to witness this success.
He added: “It is special having a winner in front of my mum and dad. When it was Covid times they missed my winner as they couldn’t go racing which was a bit upsetting. They are here today and I think they are a bit emotional about it. They have come all the way down from York to watch me.
“I’m so grateful for them to come and see me ride a winner.”
Not only was Brown delighted to be able to share his latest victory alongside his parents but he was quick to pay thanks to Ellison for helping him get going. However, he stressed that he would be keeping his riding duties to the flat from now on
He added: “I’ve been with Brian nine years and he is great to work for. I’ve learnt a lot in my time there and he gave me the opportunity to get my licence out and I’m very grateful for that.
“It was the plan to ride over jumps starting off but now I’m not interested in going jumping.
“I’ll leave that to them lads as I enjoy this flat game. Riding winners here you can’t beat it. It’s amazing.”
As for Brown’s dad he was equally delighted with the outcome for his son given the history and the significance of the Rowley Mile within the sport.
Martin Brown said: “Unfortunately we couldn’t see Matt ride his first winner but we watched it at home. It is fantastic seeing him win here.
“I think he was pleased at being able to ride here as it was one of his ambitions.
“He has ridden at York three times which is his home town track but to ride here is where all the racing history is. He was just proud to be riding here.”
Observing from the grandstand, Martin admitted afterwards that he felt confident his son would secure the result he had hope he would achieve a furlong from home.
He added: “We were hoping he might finish in the first six and get some prize money so I think it has taken him by surprise.
“At the furlong pole we thought he was going to get there and they weren’t going to get to him.
“We’ve really enjoyed it and it has made our journey here worthwhile.”