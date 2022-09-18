Amateur rider Matt Brown celebrated a special success in front of his parents at Newmarket on Saturday after securing victory on The Menstone Gem in the Turners Amateur Jockeys’ Cambridgeshire.

Without a winner to his name in 761 days, the 27-year-old finally ended his lengthy search for a second taste of victory when leading home a one-two for North Yorkshire-based trainer Craig Lidster aboard the 28-1 chance in the concluding nine-furlong contest. Despite having to wait more than two years for his second career success Brown, who works for dual purpose trainer Brian Ellison, never gave up hope that his turn to shine in the saddle would materialise once more given the right opportunity. Brown, who is originally from York, said: “It is amazing and a dream come true. It’s been two years since my last winner so I’ve been waiting for it for a while. I had my first winner then Covid came.

“It has been a long time with no racing and it has been a case of getting myself going again. I actually work for Brian Ellison and he looks after me when he can but it is not easy finding horses for amateur races. We’ve hit the post with a couple. “I know Craig as he does our two year-olds at Brian’s. It is great for him to give me a chance and I’m so grateful and so happy to give him a winner."

Although delighted with the outcome of the result Brown admits that the original tactics he was supposed to adopt aboard the gelded son of Galileo Gold, who was also Lidster’s first course winner, quickly went from plan A to plan B on exiting the stalls. He added: “It was the complete opposite of what I intended to do. I was supposed to drop him in and get cover as he is a bit quirky. Craig said he won’t do a lot in front so get him there last minute. He jumped and he ran away with me and I couldn’t really hold him. “Craig said just kid him along and try keep him on the bridle as long as you can. “To be fair to the horse he galloped all day and he was having a look around in front so I had to kid him along. He did it well in the end.” While Brown’s mum and dad, Donna and Martin, had to watch his first win aboard Snookered at Catterick in August 2020 from the comfort of their own home he was pleased they were able to make the journey down from York to witness this success. He added: “It is special having a winner in front of my mum and dad. When it was Covid times they missed my winner as they couldn’t go racing which was a bit upsetting. They are here today and I think they are a bit emotional about it. They have come all the way down from York to watch me. “I’m so grateful for them to come and see me ride a winner.”