Alpha eased for Classics despite Leopardstown win in Saudi Cup Silver Flash Stakes

Alpha was eased in the antepost markets for next year's Classics despite winning again in Saudi Cup Silver Flash Stakes.
Aidan O'Brien's Sea The Stars filly was sent off the 1/6 favourite under Ryan Moore having looked a star in the making when scoring by six lengths in a Curragh maiden late last month.
However, it was rather more hard work for Alpha in her follow-up bid up in class, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dancing Destiny (20/1) finishing strongly to get within a head after the short-priced market leader had battled her way to the head of affairs from front-running stablemate Nevermindtherain with half a furlong to go.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet eased the winner to 10/1 from 7s for the 1000 Guineas and 10/1 from 6/1 for next year's Oaks at Epsom.
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O'Brien, who had endured a relatively quiet spell for his incredibly high standards, also landed the Group 3 Japan Racing Association Tyros Stakes but not with the Moore-ridden Aix La Chapelle (13/8), who could manage only third behind 7/2 stable companion Florida Bay (Wayne Lordan).
Paddy Power introduced the winner at 40/1 for the 2000 Guineas next May.
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