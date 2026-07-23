Alpha eased for Classics despite Leopardstown win in Saudi Cup Silver Flash Stakes

Aidan O'Brien's Sea The Stars filly was sent off the 1/6 favourite under Ryan Moore having looked a star in the making when scoring by six lengths in a Curragh maiden late last month.

However, it was rather more hard work for Alpha in her follow-up bid up in class, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Dancing Destiny (20/1) finishing strongly to get within a head after the short-priced market leader had battled her way to the head of affairs from front-running stablemate Nevermindtherain with half a furlong to go.

Paddy Power and Sky Bet eased the winner to 10/1 from 7s for the 1000 Guineas and 10/1 from 6/1 for next year's Oaks at Epsom.