Almeraq bound for Sprint Cup at Haydock Park

Almeraq is likely to try and put his disappointing effort in the Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup behind him in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park.
After securing Group One honours in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, the William Haggas-trained colt then bombed out in his bid to double his tally at the top table on the July Course.
But, despite only beating two rivals home on his latest effort, connections still retain plenty of faith that the son of Dark Angel can shine again on the big stage once returned to easier ground conditions.
Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, said: “Tom (Marquand) said that cover is important to this horse and I could see what he meant when I watched the replay. He was just on the outside, not running away with, but just being bold enough in his hands.
"I’m sure he wouldn’t mind easier ground. I know he won at Royal Ascot on faster ground, but last year we always thought he would prefer a bit of ease in the ground.
"Hopefully in the autumn if we can get him back to what he did at the Royal meeting, then the Sprint Cup at Haydock Park and the British Champions Sprint Stakes back at Ascot could be made for him.
“I would have thought the Sprint Cup is the obvious next place for him to go. We are still learning about the horse.
"Because of his accident, and what have you, he is still lightly raced. Hopefully we can get a bit of cover next time and get him back on a winning track.”
While Group One plans are very much on the agenda for Almeraq, an outing at the top table in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville for stablemate Elmonjed hangs in the balance following his defeat in the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis over six furlongs at the track.
Gold added: “He went to France last time, and for some reason he ran a very disappointing race, but nothing has come to light. William said that he had the back man look at him and he was a bit sore. Whether he put himself out somehow I don’t know.
“We have put him in the Maurice de Gheest and he will do a bit of work I would imagine early next week and we will make a decision one way or another then.
“It could still be on the table, but it is hard to go into a Group One when he has run so disappointingly on his last start. We know he loves York, but the only contest there is the Nunthorpe, but he is not quite a five furlong horse.”
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