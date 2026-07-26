Almeraq bound for Sprint Cup at Haydock Park

After securing Group One honours in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, the William Haggas-trained colt then bombed out in his bid to double his tally at the top table on the July Course.

But, despite only beating two rivals home on his latest effort, connections still retain plenty of faith that the son of Dark Angel can shine again on the big stage once returned to easier ground conditions.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Shadwell Estate Company Ltd, said: “Tom (Marquand) said that cover is important to this horse and I could see what he meant when I watched the replay. He was just on the outside, not running away with, but just being bold enough in his hands.

"I’m sure he wouldn’t mind easier ground. I know he won at Royal Ascot on faster ground, but last year we always thought he would prefer a bit of ease in the ground.

"Hopefully in the autumn if we can get him back to what he did at the Royal meeting, then the Sprint Cup at Haydock Park and the British Champions Sprint Stakes back at Ascot could be made for him.

“I would have thought the Sprint Cup is the obvious next place for him to go. We are still learning about the horse.

"Because of his accident, and what have you, he is still lightly raced. Hopefully we can get a bit of cover next time and get him back on a winning track.”