All-Weather racing tips, news and tracker horses

Matt Brocklebank steps in for Andrew Asquith and underlines a couple of fancies on this evening's card at Kempton.

All-Weather Angle: Wednesday December 11 2pts win Mr Baloo in 6.40 Kempton at 4/1 (General) 1pt win Power Of Destiny in 7.10 Kempton at 4/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A quick look back before we get to this evening's fare and surely the gamble that went west on Absolute Star seven days ago is merely a matter of money lent, not lost. Formerly with Archie Watson and obviously thought to be well-in for last week's handicap debut and first outing since the switch to Roger Varian's, she completely blew the start and was still out the back when first coming under the pump as the leaders quickened off the home bend. The filly's grey nose briefly poked into the picture around half a furlong from the finish but by that point it was clear the damage had been done and the head-on camera shot showed that jockey Jack Mitchell had seemingly accepted his fate a little before that stage anyway. Her dam won over 10 furlongs and surely that trip will be explored at some point but she's definitely one to keep in mind wherever she turns up during the next couple of weeks. I wouldn't be giving up on Roi De France, who was unable to reel in Poker Face but went down fighting in the Unibet Hyde Stakes (Listed), while Roi De France's Gosden stablemate Sand Gazelle put in just the sort of debut performance that shows why you can never take your eyes off these all-weather novice events. A 425,000-guinea Frankel filly out of a half-sister to Bluestocking, there were a few raised eyebrows after she won going away at almost ridiculous odds of 20/1, all things considered. Onwards and upwards and, with a nod to the 0-105 mile handicap at Chelmsford on Thursday night, there’s no doubt tonight's Kempton card is the best all-weather action in the UK this week and there are Listed honours up for grabs again.

Only six go to post for the Unibet Wild Flower Stakes and on paper it looks a bit of a tap-in for Eydon, who has upwards of 11lb in hand over his rivals on adjusted Timeform figures and ran close to - if not right alongside - his best form when beaten half a length in the Doonside Cup at Ayr less than three months ago. The subsequent effort at Newmarket was another step in the wrong direction, though, and he's not won a race for ages now so it'd take a fair leap of faith to back the former 2000 Guineas fourth (2022) at odds-on here. Perhaps a return to the all-weather is just what he’s after, and he certainly showed promising signs on Newcastle’s Tapeta track in his youth, but I can envisage him being given one or two problems by POWER OF DESTINY.

A daughter of Sea The Stars out of Kingman mare Rux Power, she’s seemingly not lived up to her pedigree and may never do so in all honesty, but the two complete no-shows in her career to date both came on extremes of going - the first on a really lively surface at York’s Ebor meeting and the most recent when backing out of it on heavy ground at Newbury towards the end of October. That well-held handicap effort from a mark of 87 proved to be her last start for the departing Sir Michael Stoute, but she’s since joined Ralph Beckett and immediately found a new lease of life in winning over a mile and three furlongs here last month. Settled in mid-to-rear of the pack early on, they only went quite slowly and the way that Power Of Destiny picked up in the straight to mount her challenge and ultimately bridge the gap on eventual runner-up Typical Woman (Finishing Speed of 106.3% and a 97 Timefigure) marked her down as a useful Polytrack performer. Beckett must have been suitably impressed as he’s willing to pitch her in here against a stronger group but that ability to quicken, in a 12-furlong race lacking anything like early pace tonight, could be crucial in the three-year-old defying both the ratings and the odds. The other one to be on tonight is MR BALOO in the Unibet Zero% Mission Handicap. He's back on the mark from which he won over course and distance in April and, having gone on to defy a 2lb higher perch when adding to his Kempton tally over a mile here in May, he's got to be of significant interest on the back of such a promising run last month.

Reappearing under Alec Voikhansky after a short break, Mr Baloo could be spotted doing some good late work towards the centre of the track after briefly wandering - or being slightly intimidated - when first asked for an effort. It smacked of a run he will build on straight away and the return of Sean Levey clearly can't be a bad thing. Stall five should give him every opportunity to pick a spot and Timeform's forecast 'strong pace' should really play to the strengths of this horse who clearly stays a bit further than the bare seven furlongs. Published at 0900 GMT on 11/12/24