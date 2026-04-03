All-Weather Finals day at Newcastle reports, replays and reaction

A review of the action from All-Weather Finals day at Newcastle where Timeforshowcasing won the opening race for Charlie Johnston and Callum Shepherd.

Johnston filly battles to listed success Timeforshowcasing ran out a gutsy winner of the opening BetMGM Burradon Stakes on Newcastle’s All-Weather Finals day. The Jaber Abdullah-owned filly was a winner at Goodwood when last seen in September but the market seemed to get it wrong, with the Charlie Johnston-trained winner easy to back and returned at 25/1 under Callum Shepherd. Southwell winner Padraig Dawn (18/1) moved menacingly in behind the pace and looked to be coming with a winning run under Eddie Greatrex, but she couldn’t get past the more prominently-ridden winner. Winning trainer Charlie Johnston told Sky Sports Racing: “I was wondering what people knew as her price kept drifting this morning but we came here pretty bullish. “She’s a big strapping filly, she'd done plenty of work and was fit for today, but she should improve again. The owner tends to be pretty ambitious with these sorts of fillies.” The winner was cut to 66/1 (from 100s) by Paddy Power for the 1000 Guineas next month.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning rider Callum Shepherd added: “It was very comfortable, she got cover and travelled away well. “She waited for them a fraction in front but crucially went away again when the other horse came to her. I knew she’d flicked an ear so I was hopeful she had more to give. “I’m delighted for connections. She’s very relaxed and just does enough, so I don’t think you’ve seen the best of her just yet.”

One-two for Sangster as Al Najashi sprints clear

Al Najashi wins under Billy Loughnane

Al Najashi (7/2) led home a one-two for Ollie Sangster in the BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap. The Territories colt travelled well in midfield as Justmyluck and One And Gone set a solid tempo, but it appeared as if his stablemate Eternal Solace, who was sent off at 20/1, had got first run under Joanna Mason. However, it was the mount of Billy Loughnane who produced the best finishing kick under the near-side rail to record a two-length success. Course specialist Ten Carat Harry (6/1) lost little caste in defeat back in third.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winning rider Billy Loughnane told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s been really progressive. It was the first time today that he's had a proper race, and he was very good. “They went an honest gallop into a wind but he picked up really well. It [the rise in the weights] looked a tough ask on paper but he's been on the way up and he was in great nick. “I probably lost a few lengths by coming over to the near side from that stall but I wanted to go where the horses were that would take me into the race.”

Murphy shines as Balding filly completes the set A smart ride by Oisin Murphy secured a third win in four starts for 11/8 favourite Stateira, this time in the BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap. The success, which provided Andrew Balding with a clean sweep of the individual races at the meeting over the years, saw Murphy happy to take a lead in mid-pack as Carolina Jetstream and Shallow set a more sensible pace in the increasingly windy conditions. Stateira had made most of the running when winning earlier in the season, but Murphy bided his time before striking for home a furlong out. The strong-travelling Paris Babe and then a staying-on Indigo Dream – who was second at 8/1 - tried to launch their own challenges, but both were eventually well held, with Brazilian Rose (25/1) staying on best to take third. Anna Lisa Balding told Sky Sports Racing: “She did it really well, Oisin [Murphy, winning rider] gave her a great ride. “She looked brilliant in the paddock. She had it to do today, she’d gone up a lot, but she did it really well. We are looking forward to a good season with her. “We are delighted for Gary [Gillies, owner] who went so close in the first race.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Good-looking sort flashes home to land mile prize The flashy Tyrrhenian Sea (15/2) finished best of all to take home the BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap. Connections had a tough choice between this mile contest and the Easter Classic over further, but clearly made the right decision as the horse picked up best under Jack Mitchell to overhaul Blue Rc and The Lost King late in the piece.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

George Tregoning, representing winning trainer Roger Varian, told Sky Sports Racing: “He’s a real stable star at the age of eight and we came here quite confident as we knew a stiff mile would suit. He got the split and it was job done. “We know he's highly effective at both trips but thought the stiff track over a mile would suit. This time of year is what he really likes – it’s a fantastic job by the team at home – and it’s a pleasure to train another winner for the Niarchos family.” Winning jockey Jack Mitchell added: “He’s always had a special place in my heart. Carrying all that weight he had to be at his best - this was a tougher race than the Classic. “I was travelling so well, but he got stopped and then managed to get going again. The nice gallop helped here as he can quicken well off it.”

Wiltshire strikes late under cool Fallon Cieren Fallon bided his time on Wiltshire (7/1) and got a dream run through behind eventual runner-up Fivethousandtoone (18/1) to pick up first prize in the Midnite All-Weather Sprint Handicap. Valiant Force, lit up in first-time blinkers, ensued that the race was run at a breakneck speed, and it was those horses held up off the pace who came to the fore with two furlongs to run. It appeared at first as if the smooth-travelling Fivethousandtoone was going to record another success at the track, however the eye was also drawn to the William Haggas-trained six-year-old Wiltshire who was tracking his rival through the field. Challenging in the centre of the track, Wiltshire reeled in the runner-up in the last half-furlong before going on to win by a length. There was a further two- and three-quarter lengths back to the staying on third Berkshire Whisper (14/1). Maureen Haggas told Sky Sports Racing: “We've tried to get him back on track and off a mark where he could run well and get some confidence and hopefully he can build on that now. “He’s always had the ability but has had this niggling wind thing. He’s happier and more confident now we’ve sorted that, and the tongue strap helped as well. “He clearly likes it here. He enjoys the all-weather and when he’s on the grass he doesn't want it too quick. He needed this confidence boost to feel well again.”

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

The win was an emotional one for the jockey who celebrated as he crossed in the line in front and dedicated the success to his close friend Stefano Cherchi who died in a riding accident two years ago. Winning rider Cieren Fallon explained the reason behind his celebration: “It’s an emotional win as it’s two years to the day since Stefano Cherchi died. “It opened up like the blue sea and it was a thoroughly good performance. He had been losing lengths at the start but was able to jump on terms today so the team at home have done some great stalls work with him. “If he gets into form like he has in the last couple of years then he could be back in Group company before long.”

Rovers reels in Gaucher in Easter Classic The Glen Rovers sprang a 33/1 surprise under Sean Dylan Bowen to foil Irish raider Gaucher in the Midnite All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap. The Lucy Wadham-trained The Glen Rovers had winning form at the track but this was the biggest success of his career, coming with a sustained challenge as three horses burst clear over a furlong from home. It appeared as if the smooth-travelling Gaucher (3/1) would skip clear, but he was reeled in late on by The Glen Rovers. Last year’s fourth Paradias (10/1) went one place better than last season in a close-up third.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Newmarket-based Wadham is now seven from 11 at the north-east track, and received plenty of praise from the winning owners who told Sky Sports Racing: “It’s a dream come true, a game changer. He is a fabulous horse and he has been a bit difficult to train. “Lucy and the team deserved a lot of credit. He’s been put back together a couple of times. “It’s fantastic. He’s had a few little setbacks, but he was way overpriced – we had plenty of confidence in him – and Sean gave him a peach of a ride.” Bowen added: “He was very good, he jumped well from the wide draw and got cover. He’s always quickly away so it makes it easy for me. “He’s a very top-heavy horse who needs a few runs to get into the swing of it. “I had to take him back three out but he was always getting there. He’s done it well.”

Sundance back to form in finale The closing Midnite All-Weather Easter Plate Marathon Handicap went to Berkshire Sundance who provided doubles on the card for Andew Balding and Oisin Murphy. Barenboim set out to make all in the two-mile contest but was swamped three fulrongs out, with Berkshire Sundance and Prydwn (18/1) settling down to fight it out. Ultimately though, it was the 16/1 chance Berkshire Sundance who stayed on best to record a comfortable success in first-time cheekpieces. Cesarewitch winner Beylerbeyi, sent off the 5/2 favourite, was held up last under Billy Loughnane for most of the race but made good late headway and eventually filled a never-nearer third.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits