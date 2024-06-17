All the major contenders for Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes remain in the field at the five-day stage.

All the major contenders for Saturday’s Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes have stood their ground for the final Group One of Royal Ascot.

Ralph Beckett’s Kinross, Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Mill Stream and Archie Watson’s Shartash are all prominent in the betting for a race won 12 months ago by Charlie Hills’ 80-1 outsider Khaadem, who is back to defend his title. Tim Easterby’s Art Power, a winner at the track on Champions Day, and Mitbaahy, a stablemate of Khaadem, are also engaged.

A cracking renewal of the Jersey Stakes looks assured with Richard Hannon’s Haatem, placed in both the Guineas at Newmarket and the Irish version, set to wear new silks for the first time. He has been among a swathe of new purchases for Wathnan Racing and will be the mount of James Doyle. It will be far from a cakewalk, however, as he could take on the likes of Task Force, Evade, Indian Run and Frankel’s half-brother Kikkuli. River Tiber, Never So Brave and Romantic Style are all among 25 entries.

Last year’s St Leger winner Continuous is due to make his comeback in the Hardwicke Stakes. He had been an intended runner in Hong Kong at the end of last year but was a late absentee and has not run since the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when a very fair fifth. The William Haggas-trained Desert Hero, a famous winner of the King and Queen at last year’s meeting, could be back once more, with John and Thady Gosden’s Middle Earth also a leading contender. Missed The Cut, a Royal Ascot winner for George Boughey in 2022, could run for his American trainer John Sadler, the man responsible for recent US superstar Flightline.