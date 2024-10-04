All systems go for City Of Troy following Southwell

Aidan O’Brien has been delighted with City Of Troy since his racecourse gallop at Southwell.
The Derby, Eclipse and Juddmonte International winner enjoyed a well received away-day in Nottinghamshire, as O’Brien emulated the route he took ahead of Giant’s Causeway’s bid for immortality in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.
The ‘Iron Horse’ came up just short in an epic battle with Tiznow in 2000, but O’Brien has high hopes City Of Troy can go one better.
While the surface at Southwell has changed from Fibresand to Tapeta, O’Brien left nothing to chance, with American starting gates and a bell and flying over four stablemates to take part in the gallop.
Being by American Triple Crown winner Justify, City Of Troy has a better chance than most at adapting to dirt.
“He’s very good. We were delighted with him at Southwell and everything has gone very well with him since,” O’Brien told Sky Sports Racing.
“He’s started his build up now and so far everything seems good.
“I think they’ll all go the the Friday or Saturday the weekend they need to be there (November 1 and 2), I think that’s the plan.
“They’ll be in quarantine for a few days and then they’ll be out on the track on the Monday or Tuesday, I think that’s the plan.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.