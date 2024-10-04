All systems go for City Of Troy following Southwell

The Derby, Eclipse and Juddmonte International winner enjoyed a well received away-day in Nottinghamshire, as O’Brien emulated the route he took ahead of Giant’s Causeway’s bid for immortality in the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

The ‘Iron Horse’ came up just short in an epic battle with Tiznow in 2000, but O’Brien has high hopes City Of Troy can go one better.

While the surface at Southwell has changed from Fibresand to Tapeta, O’Brien left nothing to chance, with American starting gates and a bell and flying over four stablemates to take part in the gallop.

Being by American Triple Crown winner Justify, City Of Troy has a better chance than most at adapting to dirt.