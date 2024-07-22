All systems go for Auguste Rodin in the King George

The dual Derby winner disappointed in the midsummer mile-and-a-half championship 12 months ago, but he bounced back in style to add the Irish Champion Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Turf to his CV.

The son of Deep Impact was last seen furthering his glittering record in the 10-furlong Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot, and now goes back up in trip at the weekend.

“He’s super and that’s the plan. He’s in good form and everything has been good with him since Ascot,” said O’Brien, for whom the Prince of Wales’s win was a 400th at Group or Grade One level.

“Luxembourg is the same, everything is good with him. We also have Continuous there as well.”

O’Brien also had news of Henry Longfellow, who is set for a rematch with his narrow St James’s Palace Stakes conqueror Rosallion in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on July 31.

He added: “That’s the plan at the moment and everything is good with him at the moment.”