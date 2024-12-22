All roads leading to Grand National glory bid for Beauport

So impressive when scoring by 31 lengths in a handicap chase at Ascot on his reappearance last month, the eight-year-old reverted to the smaller obstacles for Saturday’s Grade One feature at the Berkshire circuit and set out to make all under a positive ride from Sam Twiston-Davies.

Having still been in the lead at the final flight, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Beauport was eventually reeled in by the defending champion Crambo and Irish raider Hiddenvalley Lake, but was clear of the remainder in third.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to his father, said: “Very pleased, he ran a very good race and we’re very proud of him. I thought it was a very good performance.

“He likes that soft ground and obviously he’s been in very good form. We always knew he was a decent horse and it’s nice he’s started stringing some good runs together.

“I’m not sure what we’ll do now, we’ll let the dust settle. The most important thing is the National, that is the long-term aim, so we’ll work back from that.”