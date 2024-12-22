All roads leading to Grand National glory bid for Beauport

The Grand National remains the priority target for Beauport following his fine front-running effort in the Long Walk Hurdle.
So impressive when scoring by 31 lengths in a handicap chase at Ascot on his reappearance last month, the eight-year-old reverted to the smaller obstacles for Saturday’s Grade One feature at the Berkshire circuit and set out to make all under a positive ride from Sam Twiston-Davies.
Having still been in the lead at the final flight, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Beauport was eventually reeled in by the defending champion Crambo and Irish raider Hiddenvalley Lake, but was clear of the remainder in third.
Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant to his father, said: “Very pleased, he ran a very good race and we’re very proud of him. I thought it was a very good performance.
“He likes that soft ground and obviously he’s been in very good form. We always knew he was a decent horse and it’s nice he’s started stringing some good runs together.
“I’m not sure what we’ll do now, we’ll let the dust settle. The most important thing is the National, that is the long-term aim, so we’ll work back from that.”
It is set to be a busy Christmas period for the Twiston-Davies team, with star novice hurdler Potters Charm being readied for a step up to Grade One level at either Aintree or Newbury.
The five-year-old completed a hat-trick with a dominant Grade Two success at Cheltenham last month and connections will make a late call on whether to drop back in trip for the Formby Novices’ Hurdle on Boxing Day or wait for what is likely to be a strong renewal of the Challow two days later.
“We’ll make a decision in the morning,” Twiston-Davies added.
“It will be one or the other and it looks more like Aintree (Formby) at the minute, but we’ve got to speak to the owners and we’ll see where we are in the morning.”
