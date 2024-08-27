All roads leading to Doncaster now for Deira Mile

Making his first appearance since finishing fourth behind City of Troy in the Derby in early June, the Camelot colt was a hot favourite for the Listed August Stakes, but was unable to reel in the front-running Sea Of Roses, who clung on by a neck under a well-judged ride from Hayley Turner.

While frustrated to suffer defeat, Deira Mile’s trainer Owen Burrows is far from despondent as he targets a trip to Doncaster on September 14.

“It was disappointing not to win, but it was bit of a messy race, so I wasn’t too disappointed with the performance as such,” he said.

“It would have been asking a lot to go to a Leger without a prep run, so I was pleased to get one into him. It was probably half a furlong shorter than ideal and a messy old race, but fair play to Hayley, she got her fractions spot-on and we couldn’t quite get by.

“I was happy as you can be for finishing second and we’ll go straight to the Leger now. I don’t see any reason to change plans, so we’ll head to Doncaster.”