All roads lead to the Arc now for Fabre and Mqse De Sevigne

Mqse De Sevigne completed her Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe preparations as she came from last to first to maintain her unbeaten record for the season in the Sumbe Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville.

Andre Fabre’s talented mare won the Prix Rothschild and the Romanet last summer and was long odds-on to repeat the double in the hands of Alexis Pouchin. After being settled at the rear of the five-strong field for much of the 10-furlong contest, the five-year-old was produced to challenge in the straight and knuckled down well to claim victory by a head, with her rider keen to ensure she did not have a hard time of things. Joseph O’Brien saddled the second and third in American Sonja and Maxux, with Blue Rose Cen running her best race of the season so far in a close-up fourth.

Crown defended! 👑



Mqse De Sevigne strikes in the G1 Prix Jean Romanet for a second successive year at @fgdeauville, getting the better of American Sonja under Alexis Pouchin... pic.twitter.com/gDJa0q7GmP — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) August 18, 2024