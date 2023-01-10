Having beaten a pair of better-fancied horses from each of Willie Mullins’ and Gordon Elliott’s yards, the son of Walk In The Park is now as short as 8-1 for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at the Cheltenham Festival on March 15.

Fascile Mode had to come wide in the two-mile contest under 7lb claimer Charlie Mullins, but had the race in the bag a furlong out and stayed on strongly, sparking plenty of interest from some powerful owners.

“There was loads of interest,” admitted Mullins. “We haven’t finalised anything yet, but if he is still with me, he will be going to Leopardstown for the (Grade Two) Dublin Festival bumper (February 4).

“He is a lovely horse. I bred him myself, so we have been minding him all the way.

“We were nearly going to go down the point-to-point route, so we have him well schooled. He was showing enough speed and we thought he’d win a bumper, which he did.

“He had to come wide turning in, which wasn’t ideal, and he still had it won a furlong down. He stayed on and was going away at the line, which impressed me.”