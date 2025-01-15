All about the Cheltenham Gold Cup for Corbetts Cross

The eight-year-old was a well-backed 17-length winner of the National Hunt Chase at last year’s Cheltenham Festival and he finished sixth when last seen in the King George at Kempton.

That performance led some to believe he might even switch back to hurdles at the Festival, but he wasn’t entered in the Stayers’ Hurdle this week, ending that possibility.

Trainer Emmet Mullins is happy with him and when asked by the man himself on the Nick Luck Daily podcast if all roads led to the Gold Cup he said: “Yeah, definitely. I think he deserves a crack at it.

“We’ve been happy enough with him so far this season, just from building and from the start of the season the Gold Cup has always been the plan.

“Probably a little disappointed that he didn’t finish off the race [at Kempton] better, but at the same time I knew I hadn’t the prep in him so I had to forgive him. We’d had an interrupted six weeks with the lead up to the Betfair Chase.

“It wasn’t disastrous and I think there’s plenty to work on.”