Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Corbetts Cross winning the 2024 National Hunt Chase

All about the Cheltenham Gold Cup for Corbetts Cross

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed January 15, 2025 · 2h ago

Emmet Mullins says Corbetts Cross is on track for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup and he could have his prep at Gowran Park.

The eight-year-old was a well-backed 17-length winner of the National Hunt Chase at last year’s Cheltenham Festival and he finished sixth when last seen in the King George at Kempton.

That performance led some to believe he might even switch back to hurdles at the Festival, but he wasn’t entered in the Stayers’ Hurdle this week, ending that possibility.

Trainer Emmet Mullins is happy with him and when asked by the man himself on the Nick Luck Daily podcast if all roads led to the Gold Cup he said: “Yeah, definitely. I think he deserves a crack at it.

“We’ve been happy enough with him so far this season, just from building and from the start of the season the Gold Cup has always been the plan.

“Probably a little disappointed that he didn’t finish off the race [at Kempton] better, but at the same time I knew I hadn’t the prep in him so I had to forgive him. We’d had an interrupted six weeks with the lead up to the Betfair Chase.

“It wasn’t disastrous and I think there’s plenty to work on.”

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Mullins indicated he would like to get a run into Corbetts Cross before Cheltenham, with the Red Mills Chase at Gowran Park on Saturday February 15 among his options.

He said: “There’s a possibility he might go to Gowran for the Red Mills Chase which is only just over the road and it would be a nice little tune up over two-and-a-half miles for Cheltenham.

“I suppose people are talking about Embassy Gardens after his win in Tramore and we were a hands and heels ride to beat him 17 lengths.

“I think the performance is in him and we’ve been training for one day and one day in mind."

Corbetts Cross is generally a 20/1 chance for the Gold Cup on March 14.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING