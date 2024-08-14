Align The Stars may take in York trip en route to St Leger

The three-year-old son of Sea The Stars is out of proven dam Kitcara, making him a full-brother to William Haggas’ multiple Group winner Al Aasy.

After a quiet but promising juvenile season, he has followed a constant upwards trajectory this year, initially placing in a string of handicaps while working his way up to longer distances.

After winning a mile-and-a-half contest at Thirsk in June, he stepped up to a mile and six furlongs to win the bet365 Handicap at Haydock when clearly relishing the extended trip.

At Goodwood, he ran over the same distance again in the Coral Summer Handicap and despite having to make all of the running under Joe Fanning, Align The Stars put his head down at the business end of the race to win by a neck from Andrew Balding’s Fairbanks, who had been a heavily-backed winner at the July Meeting.

“He’s been absolutely great since Goodwood, he hasn’t done anything serious but he’s just been ticking over and he seems to have come out of the race very well,” said Johnston.

“It hadn’t been the plan to go out there and make the running, it was just how things panned out.

“It’s not something he’s done at all in his career, he was still quite green and immature in front and it was only when he had a bit of company inside the last two furlongs that he knuckled down.

“He looked to be in quite a bit of trouble at the two-furlong pole but he was always holding them in the final furlong.”