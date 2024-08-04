Alflaila to return to York for red-hot Juddmonte International

Owen Burrows’ five-year-old is three from four on the Knavesmire, having successfully defended his York Stakes crown recently.

The son of Dark Angel showed real tenacity to see off well-regarded pair King’s Gambit and Passenger in the hands of Jim Crowley, with connections thrilled to see the seven-time scorer enhance his record in Yorkshire.

The victory has earned him another shot in Group One company on the opening day of the Ebor meeting, where rivals could include Aidan O’Brien’s Derby hero City Of Troy and James Fanshawe’s Ambiente Friendly.

Angus Gold, racing manager for owners Shadwell, said: “He did a great job off that ridiculous pace. He showed all his old enthusiasm, I loved his attitude and it never looked like he would win in a million and then he put his head down and fought his way to the front in the last 100 yards.

“He’s a real trooper and Owen said that so far, touch wood, he has come out of it well.

“We’re going to head on now to the International if all stays well before then and I see no reason to not go there. We kept him in training to have a bit of fun with him and you always need these good older horses.

“I’m not saying he’s going to win it, but I hope he can be competitive at least. Hopefully he can go there and not be too far away. He’s a good old stick and the sort of horse you need to give everyone some good days out.”