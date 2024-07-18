Alflaila on course for York Stakes defence

After winning four of his six starts in 2022, the Owen Burrows-trained five-year-old made it to the track only twice last season, with Group Two success on the Knavesmire followed by a fifth place in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown.

With a subsequent setback delaying his return this term, Alflaila jumped in deep after nine months off when contesting the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, but proved he retains plenty of ability by finishing fourth, beaten less than four lengths by Auguste Rodin.

The son of Dark Angel holds an entry in the Juddmonte International back at York on August 21, as does fellow Shadwell-owned entire Israr – winner of the Wolferton Stakes at the Royal meeting – and plans for both are likely to become clearer after next weekend.

“Alflaila is hopefully going to York and obviously plans beyond that will depend on how he gets on there,” said Shadwell’s racing manager Angus Gold.

“Israr was in the same race, but if Alflaila runs we probably won’t run the two together, so with Israr we have the option of waiting for the Juddmonte, depending on what Sheikha Hissa would like to do.

“We’ll just have to play that one a bit by ear.”

Another Shadwell runner capable of mixing it at the highest level in middle-distance events is Alflaila’s long-absent stablemate Anmaat.

The six-year-old has not been seen in competitive action since striking Group One gold in the Prix d’Ispahan at ParisLongchamp in May of last year, but could be back on a racecourse next month.

“He’s working away and is gradually losing weight,” Gold added.

“He’s obviously had over a year off and put on a fair bit of condition, like a lot of us old men!

“They’re working hard to get it off, I saw him earlier in the week and he’s still a few kilos over his weight, but at the moment the main thing is he’s moving well and seems very enthusiastic still.

“Hopefully he’ll be back in August and there was talk of the Rose of Lancaster at Haydock if he was ready by then, so we’ll just see how he’s doing.

“The injury he had was pretty unusual and I wasn’t sure we’d be seeing him again, so everything is a bonus with him.”

