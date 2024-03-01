Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Newbury Greatwood Gold Cup day

Alex Hammond looks ahead to the weekend's action and highlights her fancies on the quality card at Newbury.

We are in March and still it rains. That’s going to make for testing conditions at Newbury on Saturday where I’ll be on duty for Sky Sports Racing, with Josh Apiafi and Tom Scudamore upsides, for Greatwood Gold Cup day. Needless to say, I’ve had a good look through and here are my fancies, taking into account the testing ground. The first race is the Veterans' Handicap Chase over three and a quarter miles. It’s helpful to have a light weight in conditions like this and Copperhead has just 10 stone 2lbs. To add to that (or subtract even) Freddie Gingell takes a further 5lbs off his back, which should help the horse in his quest to win his first race since victory in the 2020 Reynoldstown at Ascot. Trainer Joe Tizzard is in good form and despite being slightly out of the handicap, he should run a big race as he’s dropped to an all-time low in the ratings over fences. He’s Sky Bet’s 7/2 favourite and the firm are offering money back as cash if you’re 2nd or 3rd. The BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup is the feature and hopefully all nine declared runners will stand their ground. Paul Nicholls has an extraordinary record in this two and a half mile handicap chase having won it a record nine times. I think he can make that ten with Kandoo Kid.

The horse pulled up in the Great Yorkshire Chase at Doncaster last time out, but that was an unusual blip, and he should relish a return to this course and distance, which suits him well. Due to his below par effort last time out he’s 5/1 third in the betting and I hope that proves to be value. Race three is a novices' handicap hurdle, and it has attracted some quality young horses with stacks of potential. All Authorized gets my vote but there are others snapping at his heels here. All Authorized is a full brother to Grand National hope I Am Maximus, but it’s worth reminding you that his big brother won here over this two-mile trip as a youngster when in the care of Nicky Henderson. Gary Moore’s runner is making his handicap debut here and I don’t think a mark of 110 will be giving him sleepless nights. Hope alive at Newbury Next up is the Make Your Best Bet At BetVictor Handicap Hurdle and I’m thrilled to see Brentford Hope in the line-up. He had to miss the Betfair Hurdle on Super Saturday due to a foot infection. That was a blow to trainer Harry Derham no doubt, but it’s an issue that can clear up quickly and the rain that has fallen will hold no fears for this horse, who was once spoken of as a Derby contender. He’s owned by the Optimists Syndicate, and they should have plenty of it at Newbury in this race which is less competitive than his original target here last month. The Seniors’ Handicap Hurdle is next, this is a race for horses 8-years-old and up, so they won’t bump into a young upstart who has a bit more up its sleeve. Unfortunately, we have a non-runner, which leaves just seven in the two and a half mile contest at the time of writing. I was going to suggest Knowwhentoholem as an each-way selection, but I think I’ll be all in now with just two places on offer. He is trained by Anthony Charlton and ridden by Harry Cobden, and that duo have been a formidable force when teaming up with a 44% strike rate. The horse is lightly raced for his age, and he has won on heavy ground, so I’m happy to take a punt on him here.