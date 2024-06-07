Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Haydock John Of Gaunt Stakes

Can you believe it’s less than two weeks until Royal Ascot?

It felt like the Flat season was set alight at Epsom with the astonishingly superior performance from City Of Troy in the Betfred Derby. He put his hand up in response to the question of where this season’s superstar is going to come from.

“Here I am!” said the beautifully laid back son of Triple Crown hero Justify. His demeanour beforehand and the understated way he got the job done in the Classic was impressive.

Maybe he did need his reappearance run badly in the 2000 Guineas. If so, his schedule between Newmarket and Epsom must have been pretty intense. He took it all in his stride though and the world is now his oyster. He’s Sky Bet’s 6/1 favourite to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar on November 2. It's a race trainer Aidan O’Brien is yet to win, but in this lad he has an ideal candidate.

Don't stop Believing

Let’s try and find a few winners for this weekend. Haydock hosts Saturday’s Premier Raceday with a couple of Group 3 races and a Listed contest part of the eight race card.

The opening contest is the Betfred Passionate About Sport Achilles Stakes over five furlongs. Sky Bet are offering money back as cash if you are second or third, which gives us the option of taking on 10/11 favourite Live In The Dream. I tipped up Kerdos who subsequently beat Adam West’s stable star at this track last month, so I’ll be hoping to find something against him once again.

His main market rival is the George Boughey-trained Believing, who has had an unusual preparation having run in Hong Kong in April. She’s only had one try at this five furlong trip when blowing her race at the start at Chantilly.

She has been troublesome at the stalls and it’s always a worry that she could do something similar again. Royal Ascot is her next major target and how she performs here will probably determine whether she goes for the five, or six furlong Group 1 there. She gets weight from all her rivals here which is appealing.

Democracy Dilemma ran a blinder to finish second in the Dash at Epsom last weekend and was only beaten half a length by a horse carrying 18lbs more than him. He only just gets home, but is improving as a four year old.

Korker can also be tricky at the start, so can’t afford to fluff his lines as the stalls open. He’ll wear cheekpieces for the first time. Elsewhere, it’s an interesting move to run Commanche Falls over five furlongs for the first time on his 38th race at the age of seven, although he’s shown a liking for this track in the past.

Live In The Dream is the worthy favourite but let’s be sporting and take him on with BELIEVING in receipt of that weight. She’s a class act and has Group 1 targets in the future, so you’d like to see her acquit herself well in this grade.