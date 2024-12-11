Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of Doncaster and Cheltenham

Alan King is backed to win the December Gold Cup on Saturday as Alex Hammond looks ahead to the upcoming action at Cheltenham and Doncaster.

If you had to back either of Saturday’s big Sandown winners, Jonbon or L’Eau du Sud, to win at Cheltenham in March, which would you go for? I’d go for Jonbon. He's yet to win at a Festival but that’s no disgrace considering he missed it last year due to Nicky Henderson’s stable being under the weather, and prior to that was runner up to sensational stablemate Constitution Hill in the 2022 Sky Bet Supreme and was then runner-up to El Fabiolo in the 2023 Arkle. He’s become less of a white-knuckle ride as he’s matured and this could be his season to bag a Champion Chase, although Energumene may have something to say about that. Jonbon has no problem with the Old course at Cheltenham as he’s won two Shloer Chases, and he’s still only eight years old. As for L’Eau du Sud, despite being unbeaten over fences, I feel he has more to prove before I jump on any antepost train. I know trainer Dan Skelton has the utmost faith in him, but I’m not convinced just yet.

What did you make of the high-octane action from Sha Tin on Sunday and who stood out for you? This is when being an early-riser stands you in good stead. If you weren’t up at 6am on Sunday, you really missed out! The great start to my Sunday morning came courtesy of Giavolletto in the Vase. If you’d told me he was going to win as comfortably as he did, I’d have been surprised, but he scythed through the field in the straight to provide trainer Marco Botti with his most valuable win to date and Oisin Murphy’s most valuable sine the 2019 Japan Cup. Ka Ying Rising is the most exciting sprinter on the planet, and he maintained his sensational run with a win in the Sprint. Jockey Zac Purton may not have had the luxury of waving to the crowd, as he did when winning the Jockey Club Sprint on his previous start when they smashed the long-standing track record set by Sacred Kingdom back in 2007, but he didn’t appear to be at his brilliant best and won regardless. The extremely valuable Everest in Australia could be his ultimate target as he’s trained by an Aussie in David Hayes, and you wouldn’t bet against him at this stage. Romantic Warrior is the king, though. In winning the Cup for the third successive year he has become the biggest money earner in the history of horseracing. His prize money tally has almost hit the £18 million barrier and he’s not done yet!

How impressed were you with Energumene at Cork, or was Banbridge coming to take his measure? It’s hard to say if Banbridge would have beaten him but regardless of his unfortunate unseat he was running a storming race over a trip which now looks short of his best. He’s 8/1 for the King George and whilst this was an unorthodox and unfortunate route to the Boxing Day showpiece, he’s a contender on what he showed at the time of departure in the Hilly Way Chase. As for Energumene it was impressive to see him come back at the grand old age of 10 after a 19- month layoff to show he retains his va va voom and plenty of his ability. Will he become a three-time Champion Chase winner? I’m not sure but he adds real spice to the mix with Jonbon showing his class at Sandown. I am really hoping we get a taste of what’s to come at Ascot in the Clarence House Chase at the end of January as both Energumene and Jonbon have that as an option. Who can forget the battle between Shishkin and Energumene a couple of seasons ago? It could be an epic face-off and a real treat if they met before the Festival.

