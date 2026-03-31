Alex Hammond tips: Racing blog ahead of All-Weather Finals Day at Newcastle

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond is keeping a close eye on an Andrew Balding-trained horse at Newcastle on Good Friday in this week's blog.

What did you make of Lincoln day and the success story of Jack Channon? When a son or daughter takes over a thriving business from a famous parent there’s usually added pressure. Yes, there’s privilege in that position but to follow in those successful footsteps is a daunting task when the legacy is handed onto the next generation. There’s also the challenge of building on that and doing things your own way. There’s a familiar feel about the way Jack Channon is taking things forward, but you also get the impression he is doing things his way. In his winning interview with Sky Sports Racing after the Lincoln the trainer revealed that his father had suggested he hadn’t got Urban Lion fit enough for his Doncaster challenge. With a typical Channon glint he followed that up with the delight Mick was feeling and said he will go home and have a drink with him and see how it goes! I suspect there will have been some quiet pride there. Channon junior has been training since 2023 and is no stranger to high profile wins but to land the Lincoln on day one of the turf season is the sort of seasonal start a relatively new trainer can only dream of. To bag the Spring Mile too made for a satisfying day for the West Ilsley trainer. Richard Hannon is a little further down the line in his career and can also boast Classic wins and a trainer’s championship but to win the first two races on the card, including the Brocklesby, was a satisfying start and an 18% strike rate so far in 2026 is decent. Speaking of legacies, James Eustace will be proud of the way son Harry is taking their training operation forward since taking over the licence in 2021. He can boast two Group 1 winners, Royal Ascot victories and a 26% strike rate so far in 2026. Docklands continues to fly the flag for the stable and will be trying to defend his Queen Anne crown in June after a trip to Hong Kong at the end of April. His class showed in the Doncaster Mile on a fun day of racing.

Was there a horse or two from the opening Doncaster meeting that you noted down for next time? In the Brocklesby runner up Dance A Jig should make up into a smart juvenile. Bred by Jeff Smith’s Littleton Stud this horse’s pedigree can be traced back to the flying filly Lochsong courtesy of grandam Lochangel, who was a half sister to the superstar sprinter. Dance A Jig didn’t get the smoothest of passages through this notoriously tricky race for two-year-old debutantes but despite that stayed on strongly to finish second. In the Lincoln, third placed Tribal Chief caught the eye. When he gets some ease underfoot, he’s one to watch for trainer David Menuisier. He goes well at Goodwood, so we are likely to see him there this season. At a lower level it may be worth keeping an eye out for Mao Shang Wong after a comfortable win in division one of the Apprentice Handicap. He holds entries this week and would be good value to go in again without a penalty. It may not just be the horse to watch in this instance. His winning jockey is Conor Whiteley, and the young apprentice is making a good impression. He’s based with trainer David O’Meara and has the pedigree for the job because his uncle is Mick Kinane no less.

Who are the names to look out for on Newcastle’s All-Weather Championships Finals card this Friday? It’s been a superb season 13 of the All Weather Championships which culminates on Good Friday, and I’ll be heading up to Newcastle for Sky Sports Racing. Silent Strike is the first horse I’ll be watching closely when he lines up in the 3 Year Old Championships Handicap at 13.50. His trainer Andrew Balding has won the last two renewals of this contest, and this horse now moves into handicaps for the first time having finished an honourable second to a potentially smart filly over course and distance last time out. He could be let in lightly off a rating of 90. Lakers is my next hope in the Sprint at 15.35. He’s a relatively new recruit to the sprinting game but this looks his spot. Newcastle’s stiff track look to play to his strengths and it’s likely the set up of the race will suit too. He’s taken well to the all-weather and he’s one to watch for Kevin Philippart De Foy and Amo Racing.

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