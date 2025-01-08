Alex Hammond: Ile Atlantique not all that impressive

Alex Hammond provides here views on some of last weekend's winners including The Yellow Clay and Ile Atlantique, before outlining some weekend predictions.

How do you rate The Yellow Clay following Sunday’s Grade 1 success at Naas? The Yellow Clay is one of those horses that doesn’t excite you but keeps getting the job done, so no arguing with that. He’s now four from four over hurdles but the win on Sunday was a slog on bad ground. Trainer Gordon Elliott said he’s most likely to head straight to Cheltenham now for the Turners (Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle last year) over the intermediate trip for which he’s Sky Bet’s 7/1 second-favourite. If he goes there, rather than for the Albert Bartlett, he is likely to meet The New Lion (9/4 fav) and on what we’ve seen so far, Dan Skelton's horse will be a tough nut to crack.

Who would you say is Willie Mullins’ best novice hurdler at this stage? I have no idea, and any educated guesses have been hampered by a quieter than usual Christmas period for the champion trainer. I’m looking forward to seeing how Salvator Mundi fares in the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday though (if the meeting beats the freezing weather). He’s currently 7/1 favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme, in a year when nothing yet stands head and shoulders above the rest. He finished a close second to Sir Gino in France in April 2023 before finishing sixth in the Triumph on his debut for the stable. He landed the odds on his last start back in May, beating inferior opposition by a distance, and this will be a more realistic test of his credentials for top novice honours. At this moment in time his future looks incredibly bright. Could Ile Atlantique put it up to Majborough – or even Sir Gino – in the novice chasing division? The commentator said Ile Atlantique was “IMPRESSIVE in capital letters” but I’m inclined to disagree. He was impressive but not blow you away impressive. He thrived on the testing ground over the two-mile trip in the Racing Post Novice Chase on Sunday and I’d question if he could put it up to those two powerhouses on better ground over two miles in the spring. Sir Gino is 8/11 favourite for the Arkle and Majborough 3/1 second in, with Ile Atlantique at 8s, and that looks a fair assessment of the pecking order at this stage.

