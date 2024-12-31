Alex Hammond Christmas Racing Reflections

Sky Sports presenter Alex Hammond picks out her Christmas aces before nominating Lucky Place as the one to be on at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.
Banbridge’s King George win was almost overshadowed by Nicky Henderson’s aces striking on the same Kempton card, but how do you reflect on what was a thrilling feature race?
The King George was edge of your seat stuff, particularly if you’d backed Banbridge, as I had. Il Est Francais has had problems with breaking blood vessels in the past and that explains why he can bomb out occasionally.
However, watching the race unfold you could tell he was on a good day, and I honestly didn’t think anything was going to reel him back in. However, as they jumped three out Banbridge began to close the deficit and victory didn’t seem impossible.
Il Est Francais was coming to the end of his tether and Banbridge’s untapped and untested stamina started to kick in. It was a huge thrill to see Banbridge get the better leap at the last and that sealed it for him to kick off leg one of a Grade 1 treble for trainer Joseph O’Brien over the Christmas period.
Is there still hope for any of the King George horses against the winning machine that is Galopin Des Champs come the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
I’m not sure that the stamina test in the Gold Cup will bring out the best in Banbridge and the same comment applies to the runner-up. I’m a fan of L’Homme Presse but he has something to find, so maybe Spillane’s Tower is one to keep on side as apparently Kempton wasn’t the best fit for him.
Given the unusually low strike rate that Willie Mullins is operating at currently, the performance of Galopin Des Champs is even more impressive. He looked outstanding again at Leopardstown on Saturday and he’ll only be nine years old for the Gold Cup in March.
I won’t be backing against him landing a Gold Cup treble to emulate the likes of Arkle and Best Mate, most recent three time winners of the Gold Cup.
How pleased were you to see Constitution Hill back with a bang, and could Brighterdaysahead be the one to really challenge him in March?
I was thrilled to see Constitution Hill back and I think he’s another untouchable come March time. It’s exciting to see other horses throw their hats into the ring, and the mare was impressive on Sunday in beating Winter Fog and a below par State Man, but this lad is something else.
The way he was able to stand off from outside the wings at the fourth flight of hurdles was breathtaking. He showed immense scope to land safely over the other side and he remains unbeaten. He’ll improve from that as well and he deserves to be Sky Bet’s 8/11 favourite for the big one.
Name your star novice from over the Christmas period…
Well, it must be Sir Gino, although I’m going to chuck The Jukebox Man into the mix too. Like his stablemate Constitution Hill, Sir Gino is also 8/11 favourite for his Cheltenham festival target, the Arkle, and understandably so. We had been told his schooling at Nicky Henderson’s Seven Barrows yard had been electric and showed us that on the track. Bar getting a little close to the first and having to fiddle his way over it and arriving a little close to three out, but getting over it without any drama, he was superb.
Nico de Boinville clearly has a great deal of faith in his power and scope and every time he asked for a big leap, he got it.
The Jukebox Man gets an honourable mention to because he’s just so good over his obstacles. If he were a showjumper or eventer, he’d be a clear round machine as he’s so athletic in front of a fence.
Ballyburn had to settle for second to Sir Gino but the Brown Advisory looks the better fit for him come March time, in which case he’ll likely meet this lad and that would be a clash to savour. The Jukebox Man is 6/1 with Sky Bet for that contest, with Ballyburn favourite at 7/2 with Sky Bet.
And is there a horse that should be on our radar for the New Year’s Day action?
Well, firstly let’s hope the weather doesn’t adversely affect the New Year’s Day racing. High winds are forecast again which follows the fog we had to contend with over Christmas.
Weather concerns aside, when Lucky Place won the Howden Ascot Hurdle in November, he looked like a horse that had more to offer. He had flown under the radar to that point, but not for long as trainer Nicky Henderson said afterwards that he was keen to test his credentials for a Stayers’ Hurdle now that chasing plans had been put on hold for this season due to a lack of opportunities.
So, while he won’t have extra distance to contend with at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day in the Relkeel Hurdle (3.15pm), a liking for the track is already proven as he’s run well on the New course before. This could be a further stepping stone to the festival in March. He’s 7/2 to win on Wednesday and 20s for the Stayers’ Hurdle.
