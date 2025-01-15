Alex Hammond Blog: Winter Million preview and tips for Ascot and Windsor

The Sky Sports Racing presenter looks ahead to the three-day Winter Million fixtures across Windsor and Ascot this weekend.
Before we get stuck into the upcoming action, what did you make of Sky Bet Supreme favourite Salvator Mundi at Punchestown on Sunday?
He came into the Sky Bet Club Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle with some notable form. Of all Sir Gino’s rivals, he’s got the closest to him (a length and three-quarters at Auteuil in April 2023), he won a maiden hurdle for Willie Mullins by 62 lengths and he’s now two out of four over hurdles. However, it was hard to be impressed by him as he did plenty wrong but despite that he got the job done. Marks out of 10:
- Jumping: 5/10
- Racing style: 4/10
- Ability: 9/10
- Conclusion: 6/10
To summarise, he looked numb in Paul Townend’s hands and seemed to pull relentlessly, looking quite ignorant all the way round. He persisted in getting close to each flight of hurdles and stuttering over them even when sent on at the last, but despite that he won comfortably. It was his seasonal return, and he’s entitled to be fresh, but he looks like that type regardless of freshness and he’s going to have to learn to race more efficiently.
He’s now Sky Bet’s 7/2 favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival in March and that makes sense as nothing has put their hand up to challenge him, but I won’t be rushing to back him at this stage.
If Jonbon takes on Energumene on good to soft ground at Ascot, how do you see the Clarence House Chase playing out?
It’s hard to forget the epic battle between Shishkin and Energumene in this race three years ago and it’s wonderful to see Energumene back in the game after injury has kept him on the sidelines. This time he’s up against another Nicky Henderson-trained star in Jonbon who has two years on his older rival.
Jonbon is 4/6 favourite with Energumene 9/4, and I think that’s the way it is likely to play out on the decent ground we’re likely to get at Ascot on Saturday.
Who do you fancy for the Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor on Sunday?
Djelo beat last season’s Ryanair winner Protektorat in the Peterborough Chase getting 3lbs last time out and he seems to have matured as a chaser after a fair novice campaign last season. I feel there’s more to come, which there will need to be because he has 5lbs to find on that horse on Sunday. Djelo steps up in trip but that doesn’t look like it will be an issue.
Pic D’Orhy has his second start after a wind op and comes here after a win at his beloved Ascot on return. He’s been a star for his connections and should be in the mix too. The track is expected to suit according to trainer Paul Nicholls.
The headscratcher in the race is the now Jonjo and AJ O’Neill trained Indiana Dream. The seven-year-old is having his first start for the stable having left Willie Mullins. I’m not sure why the switch and he’s clearly had his training problems, but he’s unexposed the fact he’s been entered tells you plenty about the regard in which he’s held.
So, Protektorat is Sky Bet’s 5/2 favourite with Djelo at 3/1, Pic D’Orhy is 4/1 with Indiana Dream at 8s. It’s an open contest and hard to be bullish but I’d like to see more to come from DJELO as he’s maturing into a lovely chaser.
And can you give us another name or two to note ahead of the three-day Berkshire Winter Million festival?
This is such a great concept and I’m excited to be there for Sky Sports Racing for all three days. I’m about to get stuck into my prep, so before I’ve been through it with my fine-toothed comb, I’m looking forward to seeing the following clashes.
Caldwell Potter v Gidleigh Park v Personal Ambition v You Wear It Well in Friday’s Lightning Novices’ Chase. We all want to see Caldwell Potter do something special don’t we?
Iberico Lord reverting to hurdles in the 2m 4f hurdle on Friday. He’s the outsider of the lot having fallen over fences at Ascot last month and this clearly wasn’t the plan, but he was smart over hurdles last season. He was pulled-up in the Champion Hurdle when allowed to take his chance despite the yard being woefully out of form. Prior to that he had beaten L’Eau du Sud at Newbury. This will be a step up in trip but I’m keen to see what he can do now his stable are firing on all cylinders.
I’m a huge fan of Martator who is in Ascot’s 2m 5f handicap chase on Saturday for Venetia Williams. He’s three from three at this venue and should benefit from a return to the track after finishing third at Kempton over Christmas. He must continue to defy the handicapper, but I hope he can. He’s also entered in Sunday’s 2m handicap chase at Windsor, and I’ll be following him wherever he goes.
Minella Missile is another horse with multiple entries for trainer Evan Williams. He looks to have a bright future.
Published at 1230 GMT on 15/01/25
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.