Alex Hammond Blog: Winter Million preview and tips for Ascot and Windsor

The Sky Sports Racing presenter looks ahead to the three-day Winter Million fixtures across Windsor and Ascot this weekend.

Before we get stuck into the upcoming action, what did you make of Sky Bet Supreme favourite Salvator Mundi at Punchestown on Sunday? He came into the Sky Bet Club Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle with some notable form. Of all Sir Gino’s rivals, he’s got the closest to him (a length and three-quarters at Auteuil in April 2023), he won a maiden hurdle for Willie Mullins by 62 lengths and he’s now two out of four over hurdles. However, it was hard to be impressed by him as he did plenty wrong but despite that he got the job done. Marks out of 10: Jumping: 5/10

Racing style: 4/10

Ability: 9/10

Conclusion: 6/10 To summarise, he looked numb in Paul Townend’s hands and seemed to pull relentlessly, looking quite ignorant all the way round. He persisted in getting close to each flight of hurdles and stuttering over them even when sent on at the last, but despite that he won comfortably. It was his seasonal return, and he’s entitled to be fresh, but he looks like that type regardless of freshness and he’s going to have to learn to race more efficiently. He’s now Sky Bet’s 7/2 favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival in March and that makes sense as nothing has put their hand up to challenge him, but I won’t be rushing to back him at this stage.

Paul Townend clearly expects improvement to come

If Jonbon takes on Energumene on good to soft ground at Ascot, how do you see the Clarence House Chase playing out? It’s hard to forget the epic battle between Shishkin and Energumene in this race three years ago and it’s wonderful to see Energumene back in the game after injury has kept him on the sidelines. This time he’s up against another Nicky Henderson-trained star in Jonbon who has two years on his older rival. Jonbon is 4/6 favourite with Energumene 9/4, and I think that’s the way it is likely to play out on the decent ground we’re likely to get at Ascot on Saturday.

Who do you fancy for the Fleur De Lys Chase at Windsor on Sunday? Djelo beat last season’s Ryanair winner Protektorat in the Peterborough Chase getting 3lbs last time out and he seems to have matured as a chaser after a fair novice campaign last season. I feel there’s more to come, which there will need to be because he has 5lbs to find on that horse on Sunday. Djelo steps up in trip but that doesn’t look like it will be an issue. Pic D’Orhy has his second start after a wind op and comes here after a win at his beloved Ascot on return. He’s been a star for his connections and should be in the mix too. The track is expected to suit according to trainer Paul Nicholls. The headscratcher in the race is the now Jonjo and AJ O’Neill trained Indiana Dream. The seven-year-old is having his first start for the stable having left Willie Mullins. I’m not sure why the switch and he’s clearly had his training problems, but he’s unexposed the fact he’s been entered tells you plenty about the regard in which he’s held. So, Protektorat is Sky Bet’s 5/2 favourite with Djelo at 3/1, Pic D’Orhy is 4/1 with Indiana Dream at 8s. It’s an open contest and hard to be bullish but I’d like to see more to come from DJELO as he’s maturing into a lovely chaser.

Djelo ridden by Charlie Deutsch on the way to winning the Trustatrader Peterborough Chase