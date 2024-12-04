Is JPR One capable of giving Jonbon a race in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase? Alex Hammond looks ahead to the Sandown action and reflects on Newbury last week.

Who impressed you more last weekend – Lossiemouth or Sir Gino? They both looked impressive in winning their respective races with both messing with their rivals. Lossiemouth beat a Gordon Elliott trained trio, and Sir Gino was helped by a below par effort from main rival Mystical Power. Sir Gino was the super sub in the absence of Constitution Hill and a worthy substitute he turned out to be and he handled the step into open company with aplomb. It was joyous to hear the chants of “Gino, Gino” as Nico de Boinville and Fighting Fifth Hurdle winner Sir Gino returned to the winners’ enclosure at Newcastle. However, you get the impression you can’t compare Constitution Hill to anything else in Nicky Henderson’s yard as he's a monster and this was very much a change of direction for Sir Gino as he was destined to go novice chasing after schooling brilliantly over fences. It will be a tough decision to go chasing now after a performance like that and this could be a sliding doors moment. That’s not really answered the question though! Sir Gino hasn’t put a foot wrong in his career yet and of the duo and what they achieved at the weekend, he impressed me most. A fit Constitution Hill beats them both at Cheltenham though if he gets smooth sailing from here.

Paul Nicholls had a good two days at Newbury, which of his winners will you be following? Paul Nicholls has his most exciting team of young horses for years. With Regent’s Stroll, Kalif Du Berlais and Kandoo Kid all winning at Newbury, and Caldwell Potter at Carlisle on Sunday. They are all horses worth following, with the first two mentioned learning plenty. Regent’s Stroll in particular will have learned plenty from his juddering mistake at the penultimate flight of hurdles on Friday. The way he won despite that mistake was impressive and he’s one for the long term. Ironically, it was one of the Nicholls horses that didn't win that caught my eye. Jubilee Alpha finished third in Saturday’s Listed Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, staying on like a train after less than satisfactory jumps at the last two flights of hurdles (replay below). You can forgive her that as this was her debut over obstacles having proven she had plenty of ability as a bumper horse. She’s 14/1 with Sky Bet for the Mares' Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham festival. I wouldn’t mind owning her!

Jonbon is odds-on for the Tingle Creek on Saturday. Can you see him being beaten? The reality is I can’t see anything beating Jonbon. Not overly exciting I’m afraid but he’s the class act here. JPR One could be an each way shout at 11/1 if he rocks up at Sandown. He won the Haldon Gold Cup in good style on his first start after a wind op and now his confidence is restored, could have more to come. Trainer Joe Tizzard is enjoying a much better start to the season than his previous two and this could be the horse to put his name in lights as a trainer. JPR One has other options though and this may be chucking him in too deep against a horse miles clear on ratings.

Jobon wins a second successive Shloer Chase

Is there another horse running this weekend that’s on your agenda? Not one that's going under the radar but on my radar is Energumene who is expected back on track on Sunday. He’s been off for over 19 months and whilst he’s rising 11 years old should still be an attraction wherever he runs. He could well come to Ascot for the Clarence House Chase after that which would be exciting for British racing fans, particularly after that epic duel with Shishkin in the 2022 renewal of that Grade 1 run towards the end of January. There’s a horse entered up on Friday that will have all eyes on him too.