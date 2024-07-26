Alex Hammond Blog: Auguste Rodin fancied to win again at Ascot

Alex Hammond looks ahead to a quality day's racing at Ascot and she's banking on the real Auguste Rodin turning up once again.
This week has involved a visit to wonderful Windsor, a fun road trip to Yarmouth for the Racing League and on Saturday I’m lucky enough to be heading to Ascot for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes. So, clocking up the miles and the experiences, just the job. Each of those fixtures hold their own special appeal and are all incredibly enjoyable.
What makes them better is a winner or two, so my focus this weekend is on Ascot and their eight races.
I’ll get to the feature in a moment, but let’s look at the races in chronological order. Race one is the British EBF Crocker Bulteel Confined Maiden Stakes for colts and geldings that have not run more than once.
If we are jumping on bandwagons, then Our Terms would be the automatic pick. Richard Hannons (senior and junior) have won this seven times in the last 11 runnings and have gone close on other occasions, so will that record continue?
Our Terms is sure to be sharper for his debut at Newmarket, but he’ll have to have found more speed as he drops back from seven furlongs to six, albeit a stiff six. It’s not a race I’ll want to get heavily involved with until I’ve had a good look at them in the paddock, but it should be a race to watch with interest.
Al Misbar cost a lumpy 1.5 million guineas as a yearling. He is a half-brother to Battaash but must be a nice physical specimen to have cost seven figures. Jane Chapple-Hyam’s horses are in good form and Echalar is another debutante to watch having cost 310,000 guineas as a yearling. He carries the well-known colours of Peter Harris and Hollie Doyle takes the ride.
Race two is a cracking looking renewal of the Group 3 Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes for juvenile fillies over six furlongs. Fairy Godmother's win in the Albany at Royal Ascot was one of the most thrilling of the week and in weaving her way out of trouble at the Royal meeting, was propelled towards the top of the betting for the 1000 Guineas (5/1 second fav with Sky Bet).
Simmering finished second to her last month and has since changed hands, having joined the Al Shaqab racing team. I bet you thought I was going to say she’d been snapped up by Wathnan Racing, who have been the big spenders this summer. She’s 6/4 favourite to gain compensation for that mugging last time out, and Ryan Moore (who rode Fairy Godmother in the Albany) gets on board for the first time.
The next race is the Longines Valiant Stakes, for 3yo+ fillies and mares, on the round mile. We are in for another treat here with some smart females in the field for this Group 3.
Devoted Queen is unbeaten but missed Royal Ascot due to a small muscle issue, so she comes here fresh. So too does Friendly Soul who was last seen losing her unbeaten record in the Musidora having hung badly throughout. She drops back from a mile and a quarter and has strong claims if putting that York run behind her. Both fillies are on the up, but it’s a question as to which one has the most untapped potential.
Soprano needs a decent pace to aim at and has been busier than the other two filles having won at Royal Ascot and then being beaten three weeks ago at Sandown when staying on gamely from the rear. At the prices I’m prepared to forgive Friendly Soul for her York disappointment.
Race four is the Moet & Chandon International Stakes, a heritage handicap over the straight seven furlongs. Sky Bet are paying six places, which is helpful in a race as hot as this.
There are plenty of horses that thrive over this straight track and many that need luck in running. I’m taking a punt on one of the lesser exposed runners, New Image, who is one of three in the field for trainer David O’Meara. He’s a 15/2 shot after running an eye-catching third at York over this trip last time. He missed his entire three year old season and as a result has only had eight starts in his life and it looks like there is more to come. Apprentice Mark Winn takes 3lbs off his back and he rides most of his winners for this stable.
Then it’s the £1.25m feature, the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes. This is dubbed as the first major clash of the generations, but we only have the one runner representing the Classic generation in the nine-strong field.
That three year old is Sunway for trainer David Menuisier, who wasn’t beaten far in the Irish Derby on his first try at this mile and a half trip. The outcome of this race surrounds the performance of the enigmatic Auguste Rodin. His win in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot went a long way to assuage his shocking flop in this race 12 months ago.
He’s bombed out on three occasions in his life, firstly in the 2000 Guineas when he was beaten 22 lengths. The second came in this race last year when he finished a tailed off last of the ten runners. The final inexplicable run came in the Sheema Classic in March when 22 lengths last again.
However, he has six wins at the highest level to his name, including in the Derby. Aidan O’Brien and Ryan Moore could well have the measure of him now though and I hope he can back up his Royal Ascot win. He’s 11/8 favourite ahead of likeable globetrotter Rebel’s Romance at 7/2. Charlie Appleby’s gelding is two years Auguste Rodin’s senior and will be having just his sixth run in the UK. He’s won top level races in Germany, the US, Dubai, and Hong Kong.
The only filly in the field is Bluestocking but trainer Ralph Beckett has said some ease in the ground is helpful to unlock her ability, and it doesn’t look likely.
Trainer Ciaron Maher is a big deal in his native Australia, and he’s hopping on a plane to come and watch Middle Earth, having bought into him earlier this year with the Melbourne Cup in mind. He’ll be hoping to get his flights paid for at the very least. I’m sure they’d sacrifice his Melbourne Cup claims to win this prestigious contest.
One more horse to watch out for on the card runs in the Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes at 4.15. Chancellor will be aiming to follow in the footsteps of some smart previous winners of this race, including Rosallion last year.
The John and Thady Gosden trained juvenile looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut at Doncaster two weeks ago for owner/breeders Cheveley Park Stud and he can take the next step up the ladder here.
