Alex Hammond Blog: Auguste Rodin fancied to win again at Ascot

Alex Hammond looks ahead to a quality day's racing at Ascot and she's banking on the real Auguste Rodin turning up once again.

This week has involved a visit to wonderful Windsor, a fun road trip to Yarmouth for the Racing League and on Saturday I’m lucky enough to be heading to Ascot for the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes. So, clocking up the miles and the experiences, just the job. Each of those fixtures hold their own special appeal and are all incredibly enjoyable. What makes them better is a winner or two, so my focus this weekend is on Ascot and their eight races. I’ll get to the feature in a moment, but let’s look at the races in chronological order. Race one is the British EBF Crocker Bulteel Confined Maiden Stakes for colts and geldings that have not run more than once. If we are jumping on bandwagons, then Our Terms would be the automatic pick. Richard Hannons (senior and junior) have won this seven times in the last 11 runnings and have gone close on other occasions, so will that record continue? Our Terms is sure to be sharper for his debut at Newmarket, but he’ll have to have found more speed as he drops back from seven furlongs to six, albeit a stiff six. It’s not a race I’ll want to get heavily involved with until I’ve had a good look at them in the paddock, but it should be a race to watch with interest. Al Misbar cost a lumpy 1.5 million guineas as a yearling. He is a half-brother to Battaash but must be a nice physical specimen to have cost seven figures. Jane Chapple-Hyam’s horses are in good form and Echalar is another debutante to watch having cost 310,000 guineas as a yearling. He carries the well-known colours of Peter Harris and Hollie Doyle takes the ride.

Race two is a cracking looking renewal of the Group 3 Sodexo Live! Princess Margaret Stakes for juvenile fillies over six furlongs. Fairy Godmother's win in the Albany at Royal Ascot was one of the most thrilling of the week and in weaving her way out of trouble at the Royal meeting, was propelled towards the top of the betting for the 1000 Guineas (5/1 second fav with Sky Bet). Simmering finished second to her last month and has since changed hands, having joined the Al Shaqab racing team. I bet you thought I was going to say she’d been snapped up by Wathnan Racing, who have been the big spenders this summer. She’s 6/4 favourite to gain compensation for that mugging last time out, and Ryan Moore (who rode Fairy Godmother in the Albany) gets on board for the first time. The next race is the Longines Valiant Stakes, for 3yo+ fillies and mares, on the round mile. We are in for another treat here with some smart females in the field for this Group 3. Devoted Queen is unbeaten but missed Royal Ascot due to a small muscle issue, so she comes here fresh. So too does Friendly Soul who was last seen losing her unbeaten record in the Musidora having hung badly throughout. She drops back from a mile and a quarter and has strong claims if putting that York run behind her. Both fillies are on the up, but it’s a question as to which one has the most untapped potential. Soprano needs a decent pace to aim at and has been busier than the other two filles having won at Royal Ascot and then being beaten three weeks ago at Sandown when staying on gamely from the rear. At the prices I’m prepared to forgive Friendly Soul for her York disappointment.