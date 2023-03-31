Alex Hammond looks ahead to the return of the Flat turf season at Doncaster on Saturday with her preview of the big races.

My dog walk this morning resulted in a total drenching for me and my hounds. I'm off to Doncaster this weekend for the opening meeting of the new Flat turf season and it’s some way from spring like weather; the big coat is in the car. The ground is going to be testing for the traditional start to the campaign, but despite that, we have some big, and competitive fields for the Lincoln meeting. Good news. It'll be a shock to the system for the two-year-olds in the opening Pertemps Network EBF Brocklesby Stakes, although they are all likely to have been working at home on the grass in preparation for this. My original selection in this is a non-runner, so I’ve sharpened my pin again and it’s landed on Indication Call.

Sky Bet are offering money back as cash if you’re 2nd, 3rd, 4th, or 5th, so it’s worth taking on Valadero, who is likely to be pretty short (5/4 fav at the time of writing) in the market for last year’s winning owner AMO Racing. Andrew Balding saddles his first runner in this, which tells us that Loaded Gun is precocious, and Bill Turner is the most prolific trainer in the race with six previous winners, although his runner, No Sinner, is 28/1 to join them. It’ll be a tough start for us to the new turf season as usual. We have a full field of 22 declared to run in the Lincoln consolation race, the Pertemps Network Spring Mile, so it should give us some helpful draw clues before the big handicap later in the afternoon. I thought Harswell Duke was one to finish in the places, and Sky Bet are offering 7 places, rather than 4. He’s 10/1 and should be sharper for his reappearance run at Newcastle two weeks ago. Hopefully his draw in stall 15 is favourable.

The Pertemps Network Cammidge Trophy looks incredibly competitive with twelve declared for this six-furlong Listed contest. Last season I asked Richard Hannon for a horse to follow and he gave me Ehraz. Things didn’t really pan out for him, but you get the impression there was more to come and he could bloom now in his four-year-old season. He took a while to come to hand last year, winning on his final start, so I’ll be interested to see how he looks in the paddock at Doncaster before the off. Asjad goes well fresh and is one for the shortlist and Fast Response will really enjoy the testing ground on Town Moor. I’m not certain that favourite El Caballo will enjoy underfoot conditions, and for that reason I’m happy to take the favourite on here. I’ll be with his stablemate Fast Response each-way and she’s 15/2 with Sky Bet, who are paying four places.

Then it’s time for the £150,000 Pertemps Network Lincoln Handicap. You need to find a progressive four-year-old here and hope for a favourable draw and a dollop of luck. William Haggas is joint leading trainer in the race with four previous victories and he will stand alone at the top of the tree if either Montassib or Al Mubhir win this. The trainer is in sensational form at the start of the season and won the Irish Lincolnshire last weekend too. However, fellow Newmarket trainers Simon and Ed Crisford could hold the key to the race with Awaal who has only had four lifetime starts and could progress this season now he’s been gelded. He's 9/2 joint-favourite with Al Mubhir.