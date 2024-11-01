Alex Hammond Blog and Racing Tips for Ascot and Breeders' Cup

Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond has tips for the Breeders' Cup and Saturday's jumps card at Ascot in her latest offering.

As I sit and write this, it’s approaching 7pm on Friday night. Ordinarily that would mean time to switch off. However, I’m absolutely champing at the bit as the first night of the 41st running of the Breeders’ Cup is about to get under way. I’ve spent a productive afternoon studying the form for Ascot’s first jump card of the new season as I’m off there on Saturday for Sky Sports Racing, so I’ll impart some of what I’ve learned about that first. There are some lovely horses declared to run at the Berkshire track and one of them should be Leader In The Park. The old cliché of anything he achieved over hurdles was a bonus was ringing in my ears when I took a closer look at the Ascot Underwriting Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

As a six-year-old and now tackling the larger obstacles he should start to shine and a mark of 121 could seriously underestimate him. He’s a half-brother to a Grade 1-winning chaser in Benefficient and he won his Irish point to point by 56 lengths. As you’d expect of the £100,000 Byrne Group Handicap Chase, the 2.05pm is wide open. Master Chewy carries top weight but as a horse that has operated well at Grade 1 level as a novice, he should be capable of shouldering that. Matterhorn and Madara are both worth considering, as is Saint Segal. It’s only a matter of time before Venetia Williams has her first winner of the season and Martator is another likeable type in this 2 mile 1 furlong contest. The latter gets my vote. He’s already shown his liking for this course and distance and operates well on this better ground.

The Lavazza Handicap Hurdle at 3.15pm has attracted a strong field too. I’ve narrowed this down to the flashy looking Secret Squirrel and Break My Soul, one of two mares in the contest. Secret Squirrel represents Hughie Morrison and David Bass, and Bass already knows this horse well having ridden him on six of his eight starts. They are a match made in positivity heaven and they will be an exciting duo to watch. Break My Soul has only run five times, and it took her a while to get into the winning groove. However, she’s gaining in confidence now and has looked impressive in winning the last twice. She’s up in class but Henderson isn’t one to over-face his charges.

The second £100,000 contest is the Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase over three miles. Chianti Classico won the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival and has his first run since Aintree in the spring. I think he’ll win some decent races this season, but I have slight reservations about the ground which may not be optimal for him. As a result, I’m going to side with Highstakesplayer.

Tom Lacey’s eight year old is a good jumper and is four from five over fences. He can make the weight he gets off the top weight tell here.

After Ascot it’s Breeders’ Cup all the way. History beckons for City Of Troy if he can overcome the stats to give Aidan O’Brien a first win in the Classic. He’s tried and failed in the past with the likes of Giant’s Causeway, Galileo, Hawk Wing and Henrythenavigator. We’ll know in the first furlong whether they are likely to pull it off as he’ll need to break like a rocket from stall three to avoid being enveloped by those big dirt performers. The draw is crucial in many ways at Del Mar with those drawn out wide facing an uphill battle. That includes Bradsell and Big Evs in the Turf Sprint. However, regardless of draw they may struggle, because Cogburn looks like a monster for trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. His opponents may not see which way he goes. Frankie Dettori’s best ride is Emily Upjohn in the Turf for team Gosden, but it won’t be easy for them with Rebel’s Romance and Jayarebe in opposition. I’m gutted that Ramatuelle doesn’t line up in the Mile for Christopher Head, but it’s still a serious contest with 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech bidding to give Charlie Appleby a third win in a row in the race and 1000 Guineas runner up Porta Fortuna a worthy opponent for Donnacha O’Brien and Tom Marquand.