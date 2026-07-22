Alan King hails stable star Edwardstone following retirement from racing

The 12-year-old Edwardstone was a Grade 1 winner on what turned out to be his final public outing, narrowly seeing off JPR One to land the bet365 Celebration Chase at Sandown Park on April 25 earlier this year.

That brought a fitting end to the Kay Tara gelding's eighth season in training and he signs off with eight Graded-race victories to his name, four of which came at the highest level.

He won big races at Sandown, Kempton, Newbury and the Cheltenham Festival when victorious in the 2022 Sporting Life Arkle.

King said: "He has had a wonderful career. We have had an awful lot of fun with him and we have had huge success with him. He has retired very fit and well. I hope he has a long, enjoyable retirement as he has been marvellous.

"Winning any Grade One is great, but winning the Arkle was terrific. The biggest buzz I probably got from him was when he won the Tingle Creek as it was a hell of a performance. He has been a wonderful horse, and it was great he could finish on a high in the Celebration Chase.

"He will be greatly missed, but he will never be forgotten here at Barbury. I think the plan is for the daughter of one of his owners to have him now. He has got to be kept active, whether it is showing or whatever, but he will enjoy an active retirement.

"My next target now is to find another one like him. It won't be easy, but we will give it a good try."