Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup report and replay: Kyprios rules again

Kyprios confirmed his status as the best stayer in training by regaining the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup crown.

The remarkable six-year-old, who fought off a life-threatening infection last year, did exactly the same in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month and those who backed the 8/13 favourite on Tuesday never had a moment of concern. Ryan Moore nudged him to the front passing the two-furlong marker and from there it was only a question of what the winning distance would be. In the end the answer was four lengths from Sweet William (11/2) who got the better of a mini-duel with stablemate Gregory for the runner-up spot. The winning time was a new course record, nearly three seconds faster than the previous best.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Moore said: “He slipped on the top bend today and I was always struggling with my rhythm on him then, so it was always going against him the whole race. “I ended up having to go there at the two (furlong pole) when I would ideally have liked to wait a bit longer, but he’s just very high class. “This fella is very, very good. He wouldn’t show you how good he is, but he’s very good. He’s not an Arc horse, he stays well but he wouldn’t be disgraced. “I remember Aidan ringing me and telling me what happened to him at the end of his good year. I never thought we would see him run again, so all credit to everyone at Ballydoyle for a massive effort. “It’s fun to ride him because you know he’s that much better than the rest.”