Al Riffa could book his place in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at Baden Baden on Sunday

Despite not tasting victory since landing the Group One National Stakes as a two-year-old, Joseph O’Brien’s son of Wootton Bassett has been a regular in elite company and showcased his talent when a gallant second to City Of Troy in the Coral-Eclipse last month.

He will now try a mile and a half for the first time at Hoppegarten, with connections eyeing a shot at Europe’s richest middle-distance prize in early October.

A bold showing at Hoppegarten could ignite Parisian dreams for the Al Riffa team, with the mid-summer visit to the German capital possibly the only stop en route to ParisLongchamp in the autumn.

“It’s the plan (to go to Germany) and he’s been in good shape since the Eclipse,” said O’Brien.

“It will be his first try at a mile and a half but we think that will suit him and he’s been given a nice draw. It would be great if he could be competitive in another Group One.

“I think we’re taking it race-by-race but potentially he could roll straight into the Arc from here.”