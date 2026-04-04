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The tenacious Al Qareem lands the Cumberland Lodge
Al Qareem: Won again

Al Qareem too strong in Listed Goliath Stakes at Musselburgh

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sat April 04, 2026 · 1d ago

Karl Burke's Al Qareem churned out the 13th victory of his career in the Listed Virgin Bet Goliath Cup Stakes at Musselburgh on Saturday.

The new race was formerly the Further Flight Stakes at Nottingham, a track where Al Qareem got the first turf win of his career in 2022 and he has turned into a winning machine since then.

The prolific son of Awtaad got four victories on his record last season and he looks all set for another successful campaign after getting his 2026 off to the best possible start in Scotland.

Always prominent under Clifford Lee, who only returned to race riding on Friday following serious injuries after a motorbike accident last October, he showed his customary guts to see off Mount Atlas who looked all set to mount a winning challenge under Oisin Murphy up the inside.

However, Al Qareem dug deep to land odds of 5/4, winning on his seasonal reappearance for the first time in six seasons.

The victory marked a double on the card for owners Nick Bradley Racing, who had earlier struck with Bellarchi in the Livescore Bet Silver Arrow Handicap over seven furlongs.

She also had to battle under Andrew Mullen, but loves Musselburgh and she took her record at the track to three from four with the win at 14/1.

WATCH: AL QAREEM wins the Goliath Cup at Musselburgh

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