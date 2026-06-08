Al Qareem among entries for York on Charity Sprint day

Karl Burke’s Al Qareem, who won two of York’s staying Cup races last season, heads the entries chasing more Knavesmire silverware in Saturday’s Sky Bet Race to the Ebor Grand Cup.

The seven-year-old beat Absurde to win the race a year ago and then followed up in the Silver Cup on John Smith’s Cup day in July. He’s already won the Virgin Bet Goliath Cup at Miussleburgh this season, but he will face up to nine rivals in his bid to win at York once more. The opposition could include Sir Mark Prescott’s mare Tiffany, second in two Group 1s in Germany last season, David O’Meara’s Epic Poet and a rare Flat runner for top jumps trainer Olly Murphy in Roaring Legend. Irish hopes in the £70,000 contest rest with Green Impact from Jessica Harrington’s yard, fourth in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup over a significantly shorter trip last time out.