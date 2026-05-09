Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes preview: Item on target

Andrew Balding is looking forward to taking the wraps of unbeaten colt Item in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.

The son of Frankel, who is a general 33/1 chance for the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs next month, is one of 12 horses that remain in contention to tackle the Group Two feature. After making a winning debut on the all-weather at Kempton Park over seven furlongs in September, the Juddmonte-owned colt followed that win up under a penalty stepped up to a mile when switched to the turf at Bath later in the month. And although Item has not been sighted since that success Balding, who is chasing a third win in the extended mile and a quarter contest on the Knavesmire, believes it is the ideal starting point to kick start his Classic campaign.