Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes preview: Item on target

Andrew Balding is looking forward to taking the wraps of unbeaten colt Item in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York on Thursday.
The son of Frankel, who is a general 33/1 chance for the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs next month, is one of 12 horses that remain in contention to tackle the Group Two feature.
After making a winning debut on the all-weather at Kempton Park over seven furlongs in September, the Juddmonte-owned colt followed that win up under a penalty stepped up to a mile when switched to the turf at Bath later in the month.
And although Item has not been sighted since that success Balding, who is chasing a third win in the extended mile and a quarter contest on the Knavesmire, believes it is the ideal starting point to kick start his Classic campaign.
Balding said: “It is the plan to take Item to York for the Dante on Thursday and he worked well this morning (Saturday). We had considered going to the Classic Trial at Sandown Park with him, but we just felt he would benefit from a bit more time so we waited for this race instead.
“He won both of his starts last year and he always had the potential of being a top class performer so hopefully he can be just that this year. He was going to run in the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last season, but we decided against it as the ground was heavy.
“This is always a strong race, but it is a good starting point for him. He will certainly have no problems staying ten furlongs and I imagine he will get a mile-and-a-half later on in the year.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.