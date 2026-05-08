Al Basti Dubai Dante Stakes preview: Morshdi installed as favourite

Morshdi is 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet and Paddy Power after 12 horses stood their ground for Thursday’s Al Basti Dubai Dante Stakes at York.
He’s the sole entry for trainer William Haggas and was a taking winner of the Feilden Stakes on his seasonal reappearance.
Next in the list is Christmas Day, Aidan O’Brien’s Ballysax Stakes winner and one of four entries for the Ballydoyle team; the quartet is completed by Action, Amadeus Mozart and Italy.
Godolphin also have four options at the six-day stage. Sandown Classic trial runner-up Al Zanati, Betfred 2000 Guineas ninth King’s Trail and the unbeaten Maho Bay are all trained by Charlie Appleby.
Guildmaster represents John and Thady Gosden and finished third behind Maho Bay in a Newmarket novice stakes on his return.
The Clarehaven team also have Blue Riband Trial winner Saxon Street and Sandown third Wise Prince in the field.
The acceptors are completed by another exciting colt, Item. He won both starts at two for Andrew Balding and Juddmonte and the son of Frankel is expected to improve again at three.
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