Aintree review and free video replays | Twiston-Davies team card doubles

A review of the pick of the action from Aintree on Becher Chase day.

Moon on the rise after Aintree win Nigel Twiston-Davies believes Guard The Moon is ‘one for the notebook’ after making his debut over fences a triumphant one in the William Hill Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. The Naunton handler, who now trains in partnership with his son Willy, was back at the scene of his two Grand National victories to welcome in the gelded son of Pether’s Moon following his front running victory in the two-and-a-half mile contest. All six of the runners appeared to hold some kind of chance at the third last, however the race soon changed complexion on the run to the final fence with Sam Twiston-Davies opening up a sizable advantage on the 7/1 chance. And despite getting the last wrong it failed to stop Guard Your Moon in his tracks with the rider keeping the seven-year-old up to the task before striking gold by three lengths.

Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “Apart from the last he jumped beautifully. He had shown this all at home and he has always been very good. I was quietly confident beforehand. He was 11/1 a few minutes ago and I wish I could have found a bit of that. “There was no real reason (for his blip last season). I think fences will be the making of him. He is a half-brother to Potterman, and he is by Pether’s Moon. The owners own the mare, the grand dam and the stallion so it is very important the whole thing. “I just hoped he would be fit enough, and he certainly was. He really did open up after the second last, then he made a cock up of the last, but otherwise it was good. He will go further and on softer ground. He is one for the notebook.”

Uncle Bert completes a double for connections

National Bert? Uncle Bert set up a potential tilt at the Coral Welsh Grand National later this month with an impressive front-running success in the William Hill Racing Winnings Boost Handicap Chase. Although failing to fire in three starts over fences last season the son of the late Pether’s Moon had no trouble on his return to them in the two and a half mile contest when showing his rivals a clean pair of hooves. After seeing off odds-on favourite Margaret’s Legacy turning for home, the 3/1 chance put in good leaps over the final two fences before galloping on relentlessly to score by nine lengths to complete doubles for both Sam Twiston-Davies and Nigel and Willy Twiston-Davies. Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “He is a home bred by the owners. They own the dam, and the late sire, but not the grand dam this time. It was a pretty good performance. “It was a shame poor old Pether’s Moon died, but they have got lots of offspring. He needs three miles really and the soft ground helps.

“There was no hiding place and he did really well. His jumping wasn’t quite right, but he has just matured and it is definitely back now. It was just a case of giving him intense schooling and looking after him. Early on today he was a little bit novicey, but he worked into it.” Following the race Uncle Bert was cut from 40/1 into 16/1 for the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on December 27th which could now come under consideration according to connections. Nigel Twiston-Davies added: “He has got an entry in the Welsh Grand National. We will talk to everybody and have a think.” Cheltenham dream alive for Lord team Lord left his jubilant connections dreaming of a trip to the Cheltenham Festival later in the season after posting a fine front running success in the William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Wirral Juvenile Hurdle. Purchased out of the Olly Murphy yard for £70,000 after registering three victories through August and September, the gelded son of Best Solution took his form to new heights when galloping his rivals into the ground in the Listed contest. Having got into a good rhythm early on in the hands of Brian Hughes, the 6/1 chance clattered through the third last to offer those in behind the chance to close up and throw down a challenge. However, it was not to be as the Donald McCain-trained three-year-old continued to pour on the pressure from the sharp end before running out a convincing five length winner from 2/1 favourite Bibe Mus.

David Shaw, who owns Lord with his wife Carol, said: “He had shown his hand a little bit, but we were looking further into the future really more for what he could do as a handicap hurdler. We knew he would be hard to place so we were forced a little bit to go to Cheltenham and here, but it has worked in our favour. He has won despite the ground. On slightly better ground I think he could be quite useful. “In the earlier races the leaders had got clear so it looked like the right tactic as we were going to run him in second or third, but Brian said if there is no pace I will make it and make it a proper pace, which he did. “His last three jumps Brian said were his worst, having previously jumped so well. There is still a bit of work to improve, but it is very exciting. “We might end up going to Cheltenham for the Fred Winter, or something like that, but he has sort of done his job for the season as he has won a big race. Everything else will be a bonus and we will look after him. I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Lord and Brian Hughes on their way to victory

While the Shaw family were able to toast the success, it was a run that nearly didn’t materialise according to the winning trainer with only some good persuasive skills convincing him to allow Lord to take his chance in the two miles and one furlong prize. McCain added: “He is a very professional little racehorse as he is honest and tough, and he is turning up in nice races. We can relax a little bit now as that was lovely. “I thought the ground would be a little bit soft for him today, and it probably was still. David persuaded me to come last night, but I wasn’t sure. “I was driving back through Lancaster from Sedgefield, and the roads were flooded, but we have got away with it. “He got stuck in the worst of the ground at Cheltenham after the second last coming out of the dip and the race was gone. If you watch him he was pricking his ears up all the way up the straight, but the race had got away from him. He is good, honest, tough and professional and he will win more races.” Taurus stars for Redknapp Owner Harry Redknapp already has one talented type on his hands in The Jukebox Man and he appears to have another in Taurus Bay who maintained his unbeaten record under rules at Aintree. Arriving on the back of a victory at Stratford in October the gelded son of Poet’s Word made it two wins from as many starts since joining Ben Pauling when accounting for his two rivals in the Daily Bet Boosts At William Hill Novices’ Hurdle. In what became a dash for the line late on in the two miles and one furlong contest it was the 15/8 second-favourite that showed the best turn of foot after the last under Ben Jones. Having tracked earlier leader, and 4/6 favourite, Captain Hugo, for much of the race Taurus Bay, who FA Cup-winning manager Redknapp owns in partnership with Geoff Hill, pressed on after the last before clearing away to score by four and a quarter lengths. Pauling said: “He is very good indeed. He jumped better than he did at Stratford and he was clever when he needed to be. He put it to bed nicely after the last and he did everything right there today. They didn’t go very quick and our lad will stay very well so Ben wasn’t going to challenge very early, but he said we had gone a sedate gallop so he thought he would put the pressure on early. “I was more impressed how he jumped the last and took off as I didn’t have this horse down as an out and out two miler. He is probably doing it because he is good rather than a speed machine. There is lots to look forward to.”

And a return to the Merseyside track could beckon for Taurus Bay with Pauling hinting that an outing in the Grade One William Hill Formby Novices’ Hurdle on December 26th could now be on the agenda. He added: “We will look for something better now. Whether we come back here on Boxing Day we will see. It gives us enough time just about, but we will see how he comes out of the race. There will be no grand plans yet, but he is very decent. “There are other races. I wouldn’t mind stepping him up to two miles three furlongs and going for the Sidney Banks or something like that. He is a four-year-old, and he is a shell of a horse. He doesn’t want too much graft too soon, but I think he has got a big day in him.”

Tarus Bay on his way to winning at Aintree

Top Guy continues Durrell's golden run Tristan Durrell continued his fine run of form in the saddle after delivering Top Guy with expert timing to secure victory in the William Hill Each Way Extra Novices’ Handicap Hurdle. Having claimed victory in the Coral Gold Cup on the Dan Skelton-trained Panic Attack at Newbury last weekend the three pound claimer celebrated another Saturday winner aboard her stablemate in the extended three mile test. Approaching the last the race looked set to be fought out between Dixie Mafia and Princesse Milania, with the eventual winner still appearing to have enough work on to reel in the front pair. However, after utilising the long run-in after the last the 5/2 favourite gathered a good head of steam before sailing on by Dixie Mafia and scoring by a length-and-a-quarter.

