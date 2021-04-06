Aintree ground: Good to soft, good in places after watering

Watering began at the track last week and Monday saw five millimetres of irrigation applied to Mildmay and Hurdle courses and six millimetres to the Grand National course. Further watering is taking place today.

Aintree’s Clerk of the Course Sulekha Varma said on Tuesday: “We have gone Good to Soft, Good in places on all three courses and are watering again today. The Mildmay and Hurdle courses will receive between three and five millimetres of irrigation, while we will put another six millimetres on the Grand National course.

"At the end of today we will come to a decision about what we are going to do tomorrow. I am sure we will be doing some watering again tomorrow as we aim to begin the Randox Grand National Festival with Good to Soft ground on Thursday.

"I am very pleased with how Aintree is looking. There is fantastic grass cover and walking the Grand National course today it feels pretty much like perfect ground. There are a few areas where a little more watering is needed to make it Good to Soft and then we will be all set.”

The forecast is for chilly conditions, with temperatures dipping below freezing at night and morning grass frosts. Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be largely dry, with just the slight chance of a snow flurry. Thursday is also predicted to be largely dry, with the chance of a brief shower overnight into Friday (1-3 millimetres of rain). Dry and sunny conditions are forecast for Friday, while cloudier conditions are looking likely for Saturday.