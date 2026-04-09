Aintree day one Grand National Festival analysis as Jango Baie and Koktail Divin land the odds

Aintree can often feel different to the rest of the National Hunt season. End of term, spring sunshine, the formbook can be turned on its head.

Not today.

Cold and grey and drizzly in L9, the results on the track could’ve been found in the deep midwinter formbook.

There was Mange Tout for Gordon Elliott landing the Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle. She was last seen finishing third behind absent juvenile Narciso Has at the Dublin Racing Festival on February 2.

There was Koktail Divin for Henry de Bromhead, appreciating every inch of the drop in trip to 2m4f in the William Hill Manifesto Novices’ Chase. He came to prominence at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting and did his reputation no harm with a non-staying sixth in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham.

There was Jango Baie for Nicky Henderson, putting his King George fourth and Cheltenham Gold Cup second to good use in the Racing Welfare Bowl Chase. It isn’t a given he would’ve beaten Impaire Et Passe here, but once that horse departed two out the result was not in doubt.

There was Brighterdaysahead for Elliott again in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle. She can do it in the mud at the DRF and in the spring on better ground in Liverpool.

It all suggests that the form might well be more trustworthy than Aintree form sometimes is.

Koktail Divin certainly looks a novice to be reckoned with.

He looked a potential monster at Christmas when winning a Leopardstown beginners’ chase by 21 lengths, a race the likes of Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File have graduated from in recent years.

There was a bit of hokey cokey with his Cheltenham Festival target, as he seemingly looked booked for the Jack Richards Novices’ Handicap Chase at one point, a race that might well have been a better option than the Brown Advisory in hindsight.

That’s because he came there cruising over three miles only to weaken up the hill, but the drop in trip did the trick in the Manifesto where his excellent jumping combined with a strong gallop really brought the best out in him.

He was helped here by Lulamba’s unseat at the 10th fence – too early to say how much of a say he would’ve had at the business end – but he’s got all the tools to thrive in open company next year.

Indeed, the Ryanair Chase looks the perfect race for him and revised quotes of 16/1 about him remain perfectly fair – if you’re the kind of punter that doesn’t mind an 11-month wait for your bets.