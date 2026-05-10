Aidan O’Brien’s Betfred Derby team takes a knock after James J Braddock lands knockout blow at Leopardstown

And then there were three.

Aidan O’Brien’s Pierre Bonnard failed to re-enter the Betfred Derby picture on a blue-sky day at Leopardstown on Sunday after losing out in a scrap for the line against Joseph O’Brien’s James J Braddock in the Group 3 Cashel Palace Hotel Derby Trial Stakes.

The son of Camelot, who looked a different species at two but failed to overshadow his rivals in the sun-kissed parade ring here, had the perfect set-up as stablemate Endorsement towed him into the race leaving him with a clear run for home in the straight.

For all that it was hard work to overhaul Endorsement, he managed that but failed to see off the late charge of James J Braddock, a son of Zarak who had finished two places ahead of him in the Ballysax.

Pierre Bonnard came on from that seventh-placed finish, but in finishing a short-head second in a photo-finish for the win he hardly looks Derby-winning material, with sponsors Betfred doubling his Epsom odds to 12/1, some bookies going as big as 20s.

The result saw stablemate and Chester Vase winner Benvenuto Cellini harden as 11/4 favourite for the Derby, with Dee Stakes winner Constitution River, another Ballydoyle representative, trimmed into 9/2 generally.

Another O’Brien Derby hopeful, Christmas Day, the Ballysax winner himself and bound for the Dante Stakes at York on Thursday, completes the O’Brien domination of the top three in the antepost betting for the Epsom classic.

But with Pierre Bonnard now considered a Derby outsider, the chasing pack are seeing their odds contract; William Haggas’ Lingfield Derby Trial winner Maltese Cross cut a few points into 12/1, with James J Braddock shortened to 25/1 from 100s with Paddy Power.

James J Braddock, named after the American boxer nicknamed the Cinderella Man who was known for his counterpunching style, delivered the knockout blow in the dying strides of the contest after staying on best under Dylan Browne McMonagle.

It was always going to be an O’Brien who won this famous trial, a race won by Derby winners Galileo and High Chaparral at the beginning of the century, with Aidan’s sons Joseph and Donnacha the only trainers to muster any opposition against the Ballydoyle maestro.

But while the odds favoured Aidan, in Paris to watch Diamond Necklace win the French 1000 Guineas, it was Joseph who came out of the race with his horse's Epsom credentials enhanced, although he’s not certain to line-up in the classic yet.