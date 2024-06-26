Aidan O'Brien will run all four of his six-day entries in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.
In a statement on coolmore.com on Wednesday afternoon, Ballydoyle racing confirmed their plans. Ryan Moore rides Los Angeles and Declan McDonagh "will ensure a good even pace aboard Euphoric".
Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates are the other intended starters with Wayne Lordan and Dylan Browne-McMonagle booked for them.
The statement added: "With the request that Ballydoyle run four in the race and with four other likely starters this will hopefully ensure field size to support the World Pool."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.