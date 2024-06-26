Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Euro IconEuro 24
Racecards IconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Los Angeles (second right) comes out on top at Leopardstown
Los Angeles (second right) comes out on top at Leopardstown

Aidan O'Brien tor un four in Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

By David Ord
14:04 · WED June 26, 2024

Aidan O'Brien will run all four of his six-day entries in Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.

In a statement on coolmore.com on Wednesday afternoon, Ballydoyle racing confirmed their plans. Ryan Moore rides Los Angeles and Declan McDonagh "will ensure a good even pace aboard Euphoric".

Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates are the other intended starters with Wayne Lordan and Dylan Browne-McMonagle booked for them.

The statement added: "With the request that Ballydoyle run four in the race and with four other likely starters this will hopefully ensure field size to support the World Pool."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING