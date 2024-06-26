In a statement on coolmore.com on Wednesday afternoon, Ballydoyle racing confirmed their plans. Ryan Moore rides Los Angeles and Declan McDonagh "will ensure a good even pace aboard Euphoric".

Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates are the other intended starters with Wayne Lordan and Dylan Browne-McMonagle booked for them.

The statement added: "With the request that Ballydoyle run four in the race and with four other likely starters this will hopefully ensure field size to support the World Pool."